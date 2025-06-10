The Ohio State football program is currently preparing to defend its recent national championship as the 2025-26 season quickly approaches. Ryan Day broke through for his first championship win this past season, helping guide the Buckeyes past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to secure the victory in Atlanta.

In order to get to the game's biggest stage, Ohio State had to get through the Texas Longhorns, who they defeated in an entertaining game in the Cotton Bowl, and it just so happens that the first game of Ohio State's championship defense will also occur against the Longhorns, this time from their home stadium in Columbus.

Recently, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the College Gameday crew will be headed to the Ohio State campus and broadcasting from there. It will be legendary broadcaster and former coach Lee Corso's final episode of the show, per Schefter.

A big opportunity for the Buckeyes

It should hardly be considered a surprise that the Ohio State vs Texas matchup got the College Gameday selection for Week 1. While the official rankings have not come out yet, it's widely expected that both the Buckeyes and Longhorns will be in the top five when next season begins.

Article Continues Below

For Texas, it will mark the beginning of the Arch Manning era after he spent last year backing up Quinn Ewers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Day has not named his starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but Julian Sayin at this point looks like the likely candidate.

Last year, Ohio State was led by Will Howard, who has since been drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Buckeyes lost some receiving talent in the NFL Draft, they still will have Jeremiah Smith onboard for the next two years.

Smith established himself as one of the best wideouts in the country as a freshman last season and made the game-sealing catch in the national championship to hold off a Notre Dame comeback attempt.

In any case, Ohio State and Texas are slated to kick off the college football season on August 30.