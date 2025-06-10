The Ohio State football program is currently preparing to defend its recent national championship as the 2025-26 season quickly approaches. Ryan Day broke through for his first championship win this past season, helping guide the Buckeyes past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to secure the victory in Atlanta.

In order to get to the game's biggest stage, Ohio State had to get through the Texas Longhorns, who they defeated in an entertaining game in the Cotton Bowl, and it just so happens that the first game of Ohio State's championship defense will also occur against the Longhorns, this time from their home stadium in Columbus.

Recently, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the College Gameday crew will be headed to the Ohio State campus and broadcasting from there. It will be legendary broadcaster and former coach Lee Corso's final episode of the show, per Schefter.

A big opportunity for the Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to his players during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It should hardly be considered a surprise that the Ohio State vs Texas matchup got the College Gameday selection for Week 1. While the official rankings have not come out yet, it's widely expected that both the Buckeyes and Longhorns will be in the top five when next season begins.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Deion Sanders’ mystery illness keeping him away from Colorado footballScotty White ·
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly celebrates after defeating the Baylor Bears in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl in the second half at NRG Stadium.
LSU football’s Brian Kelly drops ‘best’ declaration on 2025 rosterBenjamin Adducchio ·
UCLA Bruins flag flies during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
UCLA football lands 4-star OT over Penn State, Florida StateScotty White ·
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables during the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Brent Venables continues momentum with Oklahoma 4-star OL commitJake Faigus ·
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) hands the ball to Florida Gators running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (24) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida nabs 6-foot-6 ‘Rhino’ over Bill Belichick, North CarolinaLorenzo J Reyna ·
Missouri Tigers cheerleaders carry large flags as Murray State Racers head coach Jody Wright, foreground), leaves the field after the loss to the Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri football lands 2026 TE over Texas A&M, Florida StateScotty White ·

For Texas, it will mark the beginning of the Arch Manning era after he spent last year backing up Quinn Ewers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Day has not named his starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but Julian Sayin at this point looks like the likely candidate.

Last year, Ohio State was led by Will Howard, who has since been drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Buckeyes lost some receiving talent in the NFL Draft, they still will have Jeremiah Smith onboard for the next two years.

Smith established himself as one of the best wideouts in the country as a freshman last season and made the game-sealing catch in the national championship to hold off a Notre Dame comeback attempt.

In any case, Ohio State and Texas are slated to kick off the college football season on August 30.