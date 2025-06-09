The Alabama football team strengthened its 2026 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Sam Utu. Utu had previously narrowed his list of college options down to five schools, and he was considering Alabama, SMU, Texas, Tennessee and Washington. The California native decided that the best fit is with head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

“BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Kayden Samuelu Teteleopesega Utu-Lilii has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 330 IOL from Little Saigon, CA chose the Crimson Tide over Washington, SMU, Texas, & Tennessee.”

Sam Utu shared a message upon his commitment to the Alabama football team:

“It’s bigger than me,” Utu said. “It’s always going to be bigger than me. I’m so blessed. All glory and honor be to God.”

Utu is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #102 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #7 IOL and the #14 player in the state of California. Utu currently attends Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, CA. Alabama is a long way from home.

“Utu is one of the region’s top offensive line prospects and has been a dominant force at tackle since his freshman season,” Utu's scouting report reads. “Offers a ton of positional versatility and has tackle feet, balance and athleticism but more of a guard frame and we could see him playing all over the offensive line including center. Technically sound and plays with advanced technique in terms of his ability to play with leverage, hand placement and body control. More dominant right now as a pass protector and just stones opposing edge rushers and tackles, no matter the setting.”

It's hard to find a more polished offensive line prospect than Utu. The Alabama football team is getting a player that seems destined for a career in the pros.

“Has a volleyball background and you can see it in how fluid he moves and how active his feet are,” the scouting report continues. “Can pack a punch and has the feet and quickness to get out out and lead on sweeps and traps. Gets to the second level level with ease and plays through the whistle. Rare to see an athlete his size who can move the way he does and if Utu maximizes his potential, he will no doubt hear his name called at the NFL Draft in a few years.”

This is a big pickup for the Alabama football team after a slow start in the 2026 cycle. The Crimson Tide now have six commits in its 2026 recruiting class, and it is the #45 class in the country, according to 247Sports. It is very early in the cycle, and when all is said and done, Alabama will likely have one of the top classes in the nation.