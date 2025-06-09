The Texas football team picked up a nice win on the recruiting trail on Monday as the Longhorns earned a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells. Wells was considering some other big SEC programs as Auburn and Ole Miss were both in the mix, but the right fit ended up being head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas. This is a big pickup for the Longhorns.

“🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star DL Corey Wells has committed to Texas, @InsideTexas reports🤘,” On3 Recruits said in a post.

Corey Wells is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #170 player in the 2026 class, the #26 DL and the #7 player in the state of Mississippi. Wells currently attends Petal High School in Petal, MS. He was right in the backyard for Ole Miss, but Wells is going to play for the Texas football team.

“3-4 defensive lineman primarily positioned as a nose tackle that wins with brute force and above average play strength at the point of attack,” Wells' scouting report reads. “Hovering around 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds, the Mississippi native utilizes his size, length and power exceptionally well, outleveraging opposing offensive linemen consistently off the line of scrimmage. Still somewhat raw in his movement skills, Wells will more than likely need a year or two to develop from a technical standpoint to maximize his potential as a staunch run defender that can continously take on and defeat double teams.”

Wells isn't expected to make an immediate impact at Texas, but he should be a valuable asset in a few years. A solid career with the Longhorns could open the door for NFL possibilities.

“A better athlete than given credit for off the hoof, the Petal High School standout projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level that will more than likely need a year or two of coaching before adding significant value at the collegiate level,” the scouting report continues.

With this commitment from Corey Wells, the 2026 Texas football recruiting class is in good shape. The Longhorns have now landed 12 commits in this cycle, and they aren't close to being done. Texas has landed commitments from one five-star, seven four-stars and four three-stars. Right now, the class is ranked #16 in the country. However, when the end of the cycle rolls around in the winter, expect Texas to finish with a top-10 class. The Longhorns are already off to a great start, and there is a lot of time for them to pick up even more commitments.