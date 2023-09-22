The UAB Blazers take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Check out our college football odds series for our UAB Georgia prediction and pick. Find how to watch UAB Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs did it again. What do we mean by this? They slept through a clunky first half and then came alive in the second half to win. Georgia has developed a knack for being able to rally in second halves after sluggish first halves under Kirby Smart. The Dawgs were not good in the first half against Missouri last season but rallied in the second half to win and keep their unbeaten season intact. Georgia went through a similar pattern this past Saturday against South Carolina, stumbling through a terrible first half but then picking itself up and sorting out its offense just enough to beat the Gamecocks. The 2022 Missouri game was a much closer shave for UGA than the 2023 South Carolina game, but the larger reality of playing a poor first half and escaping in the second half remained the same.

We will see if Georgia can significantly clean up its act and polish its level of performance in this cupcake game against UAB.

Here are the UAB-Georgia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UAB-Georgia Odds

UAB Blazers: +41.5 (+100)

Georgia Bulldogs: -41.5 (-122)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How To Watch UAB vs. Georgia

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why UAB Could Cover the Spread

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is taking his time to fit into this roster and settle into a rhythm this season. Beck doesn't yet look fully comfortable as the leader of this offense, which is understandable. Georgia was led the past two seasons by Stetson Bennett. Now this team has to adjust to a new field general who doesn't have a lot of experience. This offense is still a work in progress, and it will need more time to fully come together. Georgia might play better on offense in this game compared to last week versus South Carolina, but even if that happens, will Georgia score enough points to cover the spread? If UAB scores just one touchdown in this game, Georgia will need to score seven touchdowns — 49 points — in order to cover. That might be more than what this offense will be able to achieve on Saturday. With SEC games following this week's UAB game, Georgia might rest a number of starters and try to coast through this game instead of attempting to score as many points as possible.

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The Georgia defense will shut out UAB. UGA will therefore need to score only six touchdowns to cover the spread. Georgia is so powerful up front that it doesn't have to throw the ball a lot to score here. Georgia should be up 14-0 after one quarter, 28-0 after two. As long as Georgia doesn't give up any points, it can eventually get to 42 or more in the course of the first three to three and a half quarters, thereby covering the spread.

Final UAB-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia's elite defense and shaky offense point to the under. 41-3 feels like a good score for this game. The under seems like a better play than the point spread.

Final UAB-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Under 54.5