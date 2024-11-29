ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between UC Davis and Oregon State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC Davis-Oregon State prediction and pick.

In a compelling Big West versus Pac-12 showdown, the UC Davis Aggies (3-3) travel to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers (4-2) on Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. The Beavers boast a formidable home record of 4-1 but struggle in nail-biters, going 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points. Ty Johnson leads UC Davis with a scorching 24.2 points per game, while Michael Rataj anchors Oregon State, shooting an efficient 51.5% and averaging 16.0 points. With UC Davis ranking seventh in the conference at 32.0 rebounds per game and Oregon State averaging 75.0 points, this matchup promises high-intensity collegiate basketball drama at Gill Coliseum.

Here are the UC Davis-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UC Davis-Oregon State Odds

UC Davis: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +390

Oregon State: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -530

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch UC Davis vs. Oregon State

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UC Davis Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC Davis is poised to upset Oregon State on Saturday, capitalizing on the Beavers' recent struggles. The Aggies, despite their 3-3 record, have shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly on the offensive end. Their up-tempo style, ranking 52nd nationally in possessions per game, could catch the slower-paced Beavers off guard. UC Davis's guard Ty Johnson has been a consistent threat, and if he can find his rhythm early, it could set the tone for an Aggies victory.

Oregon State, on the other hand, has lost momentum after a strong start, dropping their last two games. Their recent loss to North Texas exposed a glaring weakness – ball security. The Beavers committed a staggering 22 turnovers in that game, a flaw that UC Davis can exploit with their aggressive defense. Additionally, Oregon State's offense has been inconsistent, scoring a season-low 55 points in their last outing. If UC Davis can maintain their defensive intensity and force turnovers, they have a real chance of leaving Corvallis with a statement win, proving they can compete with higher-profile programs.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is primed to bounce back against UC Davis on Saturday, leveraging their strong defensive capabilities and home-court advantage. Despite recent setbacks, the Beavers have shown resilience, averaging 75 points per game while allowing only 58.3, ranking them among the top defensive teams in the nation. Their ability to control the tempo of the game, coupled with a solid rebounding margin, will be crucial against an Aggies team that has struggled offensively. In their last outing, UC Davis was held to just 55 points against Norfolk State, highlighting their inconsistency and inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Beavers' experience and depth should give them the edge in this matchup. Players like Michael Rataj and Nate Kingz have been pivotal in maintaining offensive pressure, and if they can minimize turnovers—an issue in their last game—they will likely dictate the pace against UC Davis. The Aggies have been vulnerable on the road, struggling to find rhythm and cohesion. With Oregon State playing at Gill Coliseum, where they boast a strong home record, they are well-positioned to exploit UC Davis's weaknesses. Expect Oregon State to leverage their defensive prowess and offensive firepower to secure a much-needed victory, setting the stage for a successful run in their inaugural season in the West Coast Conference.

Final UC Davis-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup on Saturday, UC Davis has a solid chance to defeat Oregon State, leveraging their offensive capabilities against the Beavers' recent struggles. The Aggies, currently 3-3, have shown resilience despite a tough loss to Norfolk State, where they struggled offensively but managed to keep games competitive earlier in the season. With Ty Johnson leading the charge, UC Davis's ability to push the pace and generate scoring opportunities could exploit Oregon State's defensive lapses.

Oregon State, on the other hand, enters this game with a 4-2 record but has lost their last two contests, including a disappointing performance against North Texas where they committed 22 turnovers. This inconsistency could be detrimental against a determined Aggies squad looking to capitalize on mistakes. Suppose UC Davis can maintain their defensive intensity and control the tempo. In that case, they have a legitimate opportunity to secure an upset victory over Oregon State as UC Davis goes on the road to cover the spread on Saturday.

Final UC Davis-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: UC Davis +9.5 (-102), Under 138.5 (-110)