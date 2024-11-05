ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Basketball kicks off this week and on Tuesday we have a matchup between UC Davis and Washington. It’s time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC Davis-Washington prediction and pick.

On Tuesday night, the UC Davis Aggies travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies in an intriguing season opener. The Aggies, coming off a strong 20-13 campaign, return 10 players including star guard TY Johnson, a Big West Player of the Year candidate. Johnson’s scoring prowess and defensive tenacity will be crucial against a revamped Washington squad under new head coach Sean Miller. The Huskies are looking to bounce back from a disappointing season and will rely on their home-court advantage at Alaska Airlines Arena. Watch for UC Davis to leverage their experienced roster and stingy defense, which was the Big West’s best last season, against Washington’s new-look offense. This early-season matchup could provide valuable insights into both teams’ potential for the 2024-25 season1.

Here are the UC Davis-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UC Davis-Washington Odds

UC Davis: +13.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -13.5 (-104)

Washington: +640

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch UC Davis vs. Washington

Time: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PST

TV: B1G Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UC Davis Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC Davis has a strong chance to upset Washington on Tuesday night, leveraging their experienced roster and defensive prowess against a Huskies team in transition. The Aggies, coming off a solid 20-13 season, return 10 players from last year’s squad, including star guard TY Johnson, a Big West Player of the Year candidate. Johnson’s all-around game, which saw him average 17.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 3.25 assists per game last season, makes him a formidable threat that Washington’s new-look defense may struggle to contain. Moreover, UC Davis boasted the Big West’s best scoring defense last season, and they’ve added even more physicality and length over the summer, suggesting they could stifle Washington’s offense as it adapts to new head coach Sean Miller’s system.

The Aggies’ cohesion and familiarity with each other’s play style could prove crucial in an early-season matchup against a Washington team still finding its identity. Key contributors like Niko Rocak, who led the Big West in blocks per game during conference play, and Pablo Tamba, who showed significant growth towards the end of last season, provide UC Davis with a strong supporting cast. The Huskies, on the other hand, are dealing with the challenges of integrating new players and adapting to a new coaching philosophy. This transition period could lead to defensive lapses and offensive inconsistencies that the well-drilled Aggies can exploit. If UC Davis can control the tempo, leverage their defensive strengths, and allow Johnson to dictate the offensive flow, they have a real shot at securing a statement win on the road to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington is poised to secure a victory over UC Davis in their season opener on Tuesday night. The Huskies, under new head coach Sean Miller, are entering a new era with renewed energy and a talented roster. Miller, known for his defensive prowess and ability to maximize player potential, has had an entire offseason to implement his system and culture. The Huskies’ home-court advantage at Alaska Airlines Arena, where they historically perform well, will provide an additional edge against a UC Davis team that may struggle with the hostile environment.

The Huskies’ roster, bolstered by key returnees and promising newcomers, should overwhelm UC Davis with their athleticism and depth. Washington’s frontcourt, led by players like Keion Brooks Jr. and Franck Kepnang, will likely dominate the paint against the Aggies. Additionally, the Huskies’ perimeter play, featuring guards like Sahvir Wheeler and Koren Johnson, should provide a dynamic offensive attack that UC Davis may struggle to contain. While the Aggies return experienced players like TY Johnson, they may find it challenging to match up with Washington’s size and speed across all positions. With the excitement of a new season and the hunger to impress their new coach, expect the Huskies to come out aggressive and secure a convincing win to start their 2024-25 campaign.

Final UC Davis-Washington Prediction & Pick

While Washington enters as the favorite at home, covering a 13.5-point spread against UC Davis could prove challenging in this season opener. The Huskies, under new head coach Sean Miller, are still adapting to a new system and integrating fresh talent. UC Davis, coming off a solid 20-13 season, returns experienced players like TY Johnson, who could keep the game competitive. Washington’s superior athleticism and home-court advantage should secure them the win, but UC Davis’s defensive prowess and cohesion might keep the margin closer than expected to cover the spread on the road to kickoff the new season.

Final UC Davis-Washington Prediction & Pick: UC Davis +13.5 (-118), Under 144.5 (-110)