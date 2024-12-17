ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between UC San Diego and Utah State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC San Diego-Utah State prediction and pick.

Tomorrow's matchup between UC San Diego and Utah State promises to be an exciting clash as the Tritons (9-2) face off against the undefeated Aggies (10-0) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State, led by standout sophomore Mason Falslev, who recently earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors, is riding high after a dominant victory over South Florida. The Aggies' depth and offensive efficiency will challenge UC San Diego's defense, which has shown resilience but will need to elevate its game. Expect a fast-paced contest as both teams look to assert their styles early on.

Here are the UC San Diego-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UC San Diego-Utah State Odds

UC San Diego: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Utah State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch UC San Diego vs. Utah State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC San Diego is poised to upset Utah State tomorrow, leveraging their recent momentum and strategic advantages. The Tritons have been on a roll, winning six consecutive games, including a commanding 80-56 victory against Idaho. This surge has not only boosted their confidence but also solidified their position in the Mid-Major Top 25, where they rank 20th nationally. Key players like Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who averages 17 points per game, will be crucial in exploiting Utah State's defensive weaknesses. Additionally, UC San Diego leads Division I in turnover margin, which could disrupt the Aggies' offensive flow.

Defensively, the Tritons have shown a strong perimeter presence, limiting opponents' three-point shooting. This strategy will be vital against Utah State's Ian Martinez, who averages over 18.1 points per game. Head Coach Eric Olen’s experience and tactical acumen will play a significant role in preparing the Tritons for this challenge. If UC San Diego can maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on turnovers, they have a legitimate shot at securing a victory against the Aggies in Logan. Expect a competitive game where the Tritons aim to prove their mettle against a formidable opponent.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah State Aggies are poised to continue their undefeated streak as they face off against UC San Diego tomorrow. With a perfect 10-0 record, including a dominant 7-0 run at home, the Aggies have established themselves as a formidable force in college basketball this season. Their recent 88-67 victory over South Florida showcased their offensive prowess, with the team shooting an impressive 60.7% from the floor in the second half. Led by standout performers like Mason Falslev, Ian Martinez, and Karson Templin, Utah State's balanced scoring attack will be difficult for UC San Diego to contain. The Aggies' ability to control the paint, evidenced by their 52 points in the low post against South Florida, will be a key factor in overwhelming the Tritons' defense.

Defensively, Utah State has been equally impressive, holding opponents to just 64.5 points per game while forcing an average of 10.1 steals per contest. This defensive intensity, coupled with their home-court advantage at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, where they've won 11 consecutive games, gives the Aggies a significant edge. While UC San Diego enters the game on a seven-game winning streak, they haven't faced an opponent of Utah State's caliber during this run. The Aggies' superior rebounding (35.8 per game compared to UC San Diego's 30.8) and assist numbers (18.4 vs. 15.2) demonstrate their ability to control the tempo and create high-percentage scoring opportunities7. With their efficient offense, stifling defense, and the energy of their home crowd behind them, Utah State is well-positioned to secure another victory and extend their perfect start to the season.

Final UC San Diego-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Utah State (-8.5) is poised to cover the spread against UC San Diego (+8.5) in tomorrow's matchup. The Aggies' perfect 10-0 record, including a dominant 7-0 run at home, showcases their strength. Their offensive efficiency, averaging 87.6 points per game and shooting 49% from the field, outpaces UC San Diego's 78.7 points and 45.4% shooting. Utah State's rebounding advantage (35.8 vs. 30.8 per game) and superior assist numbers (18.4 vs. 15.2) indicate their ability to control the game's tempo4. While the Tritons are on a seven-game win streak, they haven't faced an opponent of Utah State's caliber during this run. The Aggies' home-court advantage at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, where they've won 11 consecutive games, will be a significant factor. Expect Utah State to pull away in the second half and cover the spread in this Tuesday night matchup at home.

Final UC San Diego-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -8.5 (-110), Over 148.5 (-115)