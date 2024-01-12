Mikey Williams has found a new home...

Former Memphis commit Mikey Williams has found a new home. According to the latest updates, he's joining UCF basketball following the legal issues that haunted him with the Tigers.

Williams' decision was initially reported basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, and the player himself confirmed it on Instagram. Williams shared several photos of him in UCF uniform along with the caption, “All I needed was a chance.”

“Mikey Williams, who officially left Memphis earlier this week after clearing up legal issues, announces he has committed to UCF. Williams was once considered an elite recruit. Big week for Uncle Johnny and the Knights,” Goodman wrote.

For those not in the know, Mikey Williams initially committed to Memphis, but he put his basketball career in danger when he was arrested on felony gun charges due to his involvement in a shooting outside his California home.

Mikey Williams' legal troubles

Williams was able to resolve the issue, reaching a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to one felony charge about making criminal threats. The said charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he is able to comply with all the requirements, including completing 80 hours of community service and attending cognitive behavior therapy sessions, as well as gun safety and anger management classes, according to Yahoo Sports.

Mikey Williams decided to enter the transfer portal after he was made aware that his return to action for the Memphis Tigers was up for discussion, with the committee landling his situation assessing whether he would be allowed to play in the 2024-25 season as well.

In a statement explaining the decision to transfer, Williams' lawyer, attorney Troy P. Owens, said: “Had the committee ruled that Mr. Williams could NOT play in the 2024-2025 season, he faced the possibility of missing two years of basketball. This was not something that Mr. Williams was willing to risk.”

Elite recruit joins UCF basketball

Williams is once a four-star prospect, though his stock has been dropping even before his legal issues. Currently, he is no. 49th on ESPN 100 and 71st on Rivals' final rating of the 2023 class.

It is unknown if he'll be able to play immediately for UCF basketball after his decision to join the team. Nonetheless, it will definitely be interesting to see how he performs once he's back on the floor.