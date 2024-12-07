Following the abrupt departure of former head coach Gus Malzahn, the UCF football program needed a new leader. Enter Scott Frost, the former UCF head coach who led them their 12-0 2017 season that ended with a Peach Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers. Reports have indicated that Frost will take over once again in Orlando at the helm of the Golden Knights' football program.

“BREAKING: Per @247Sports' Stephen Leonard (@SLeonard247), #UCF is expected to hire Scott Frost as its next Head Coach,” reported 247Sports Recruiting on X, formerly Twitter.

This is a gamble for athletic director Terry Mohajir and the UCF football program, as Frost left the school and then flamed out with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, his alma mater. Since then, he's held an analyst position with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he's coming back to UCF to help bring their program to the top of the Big 12. When Frost was here previously, he led them to the top of the AAC. Can he once again bring glory back to Orlando? Mohajir and the rest of the UCF football faithful hope the second time is even better than the first.

Can Scott Frost lead UCF football to the top of Big 12, beyond?

The Knights are in the midst of their second season in the Big 12, and it's clear that there is still a good amount of work to be done in order to get them to the top of their new conference. The talent is apparent, and under Frost, recruiting should at least be steady, if not better than what he previously had in Orlando. Things are much different than his first stint. They are even different then how they were when his Nebraska tenure ended in September 2022.

Hopefully, Frost learned from his time away from college football. Hopefully his tenure with the Rams under head coach Sean McVay, one of the NFL's brightest and best, can gear him up for an epic second act with the UCF football program. That is something that Mohajir and the UCF brass is betting on. Will that bet pay off? If it does, then both the Golden Knights and Frost will have a much brighter future.