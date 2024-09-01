Before the regular season starts, teams usually look to add players to their team, but the Los Angeles Rams are taking another approach. The team is adding Scott Frost to their coaching staff, who was most recently the head coach at Nebraska and went 13-0 as the head coach of UCF in 2017. Frost is set to serve as the Rams senior football analyst, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The ex-Nebraska coach played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and worked as an assistant at Oregon.

Frost will help with a variety of roles on the staff, which includes special teams, as he spent some time with the Rams in OTAs and training camp.

Scott Frost brings experience to Rams coaching staff

Scott Frost should be a big help to the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff with the experience that he's bringing. Frost began his career as a graduate assistant in 2002 and then went to Kansas State with the same position in 2006. In 2007, he got his first coaching job with Northern Iowa as the linebackers coach. He eventually upgraded to the co-defensive coordinator at Northern Iowa.

Frost then made his way to Oregon, where he was the wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator before getting the job at UCF. That team went 13-0 in 2017 and also got a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Frost then went to the University of Nebraska, where he didn't have much success, going 16-31 and no bowl games over five seasons.

After his tenure in Nebraska, reports came out that Frost was looking to get back into coaching.

“For the first time in my life, I don't know what's next,” Frost said to CBS Sports. “I'm dying to get back in.

“My whole life I was a little league player and a high school player and then a college player and then an NFL player and then a [graduate assistant], and then a position coach, then a coordinator and then a head coach. It was on a trajectory, and I knew what was next.

“I know this, there's some good coaches out there. I'm a good coach. I belong doing it. I just don't know for sure where that's going to be right now. If the right head coach job comes along, I'd take it. If the right coordinator job comes, I'd take it.”

Frost has now found the opportunity to do what he loves and at a pro level with the Rams. With experience on both sides of the ball, he could be a big part of the team. The Rams should be good once again this season, and after injuries hurt them last year, if they can stay healthy they'll be in contention to win their division and be one of the teams to watch out for in the NFC.