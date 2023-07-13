Now that the UCF football team is in the Big 12, the Golden Knights' biggest rivalry has been put on hold. That doesn't necessarily mean it won't resume at some point. The athletic directors for UCF and USF have indicated that the teams could face off again in the future.

The UCF football team has taken on USF in each of the past 10 years. UCF AD Terry Mohajir told Action Network that he has spoken with USF AD Michael Kelly about continuing their rivalry, despite the Golden Knights' Big 12 debut.

“I'm open to playing USF,” Mohajir said. “I talked with Michael a couple of weeks ago. We're looking at our schedules (for future openings). We have to move some games around.”

The UCF-USF rivalry might have to be revived at the start of the next decade. Kelly said USF's schedule is booked through the 2029 college football season, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

The football teams played each other every year from 2005-2008. The UCF-USF rivalry was renewed in 2013 when both schools became members of the American Athletic Conference. Their annual matchup is known as The War on I-4.

Overall, the UCF football team leads the series with an 8-6 record. The Golden Knights have dominated the Bulls in recent years, winning six straight matchups.

Even though UCF won eight more games than South Florida last season, USF managed to make their 2022 meeting a competitive one. UCF survived with a 46-39 victory, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left in regulation.

UCF has qualified for a bowl game in seven straight seasons. USF is coming off a 1-11 campaign.