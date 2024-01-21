UCLA and Arizona got chippy in the second half.

The UCLA basketball team had a huge opportunity in front of them on Saturday to pick up a potential season-changing win, but it fell right through their fingertips. The Bruins hit the road to take on #12 Arizona basketball, and they started out the game on fire, making six of their first 1o three-pointers. UCLA led by as many as 19 in the first half, and they also had a 17-point lead in the second. Then, everything fell apart for the Bruins.

Arizona basketball finished the final 15:58 on a 49-26 run, and they ended up winning the game 77-71. The opportunity that UCLA basketball had been looking for was right there. They had a massive lead on the road against one of the best teams in their conference, but they couldn't hold on for the win. Bruins head coach Mick Cronin spoke after the game, and it sounds like he had some issues with the officiating.

“We were able to pass and move and run offense in the first half,” Mick Cronin said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “Then the game became an unofficiated street fight, and we had to spread it out and drive the ball. We couldn’t throw a pass.”

The ‘unofficiated street fight comment makes it sound like Cronin thought there were maybe some fouls that didn't get called in the second half. It was certainly a chippy game, but with a 17-point lead in the second, you have to find a way to finish the job.

This is an extremely deflating loss for UCLA. They were right on the brink of getting their biggest win of the year when they needed it the most, and now, they're back to square one. After the loss, the Bruins fall to 8-11 on the season and 3-5 in Pac-12 play. They will be back in action in a week when they take on crosstown rival USC. The Trojans are also 8-11 on the season and are having a year that isn't close to what fans were expecting.