The UCLA Bruins basketball team is heading into a retooling year. With the loss of four starters in Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jaylen Clark, Tyger Campbell and Amari Bailey as well as sixth man David Singleton, the 2023-24 team is going to look a lot different. The Bruins also lost Mac Etienne to the transfer portal. With Adem Bona the lone starter returning, most of next season's rotation is going to be brand new. This late in the offseason, most college teams already have their rosters set. But apparently the Bruins are not done reshaping their roster. In an appearance on The Petros and Money Show, UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin mentioned that he expected the team to add two more freshmen by next week. Those two players are expected to be international standouts Aday Mara and Berke Buyuktuncel as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Mick Cronin said on @PetrosandMoney that UCLA will announce the additions of two more freshmen next week. The two players are expected to be 7-3 big man Aday Mara (Spain) and 6-9 F Berke Buyuktuncel (Turkey). — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 28, 2023

Aday Mara is a native of Spain and has been playing professional basketball in his age group since 2021. He most recently took part in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp at All-Star Weekend. He also played for the Under-17 Spanish national team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup. Mara is in the mold of a modern day big man. He can play in the paint and he step out and shoot from three-point range. He's also a very good passer. He has been projected as a possible lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Berke Buyuktuncel is a native of Turkey and most recently suited up for the national team at the FIBA U19 World Cup. Buyuktuncel is a wing and can be a good perimeter scoring threat. He too has been playing professional basketball in his age group in Turkey.