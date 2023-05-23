A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A Slovenian star is on the way for UCLA basketball, with guard Jan Vide reportedly committing to play for the UCLA Bruins (h/t Jonathan Givony of ESPN).

“Slovenian guard Jan Vide, one of Europe’s top prospects in his age group, has committed to UCLA, a source told ESPN. Vide was named MVP of the ANGT finals at the Euroleague final four. The 6’7, 18-year old Real Madrid product brings significant scoring prowess to the Bruins.”

Jan Vide has already made some noise in Europe, as he just got named the MVP of the 2023 Adidas Next Generation Tournament, while also pacing Real Madrid to its fourth appearance in the U-18 continental championship, per Eurohoops. During the said tournament, the 6-6 combo guard made UCLA basketball salivate even more by averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while also shooting over 52 percent from inside the arc.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UCLA basketball has not shied away from scouring talents abroad to add to its fold. The Bruins have already secured the commitment of French Ilane Fibleuil and is also reportedly close to officially adding Aday Mara of Spain.

During the 2022 U-17 World Cup in Spain, Vide generated averages of 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. He is expected to play for UCLA basketball starting in the 2023-24 college basketball season, with his addition likely to boost the Bruins’ offense. The Bruins already had one of the most efficient offenses last season in which they ranked 21st on KenPom with 115.2 points per 100 possessions adjusted.

UCLA basketball reached the 2023 NCAA tournament and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 round where they lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.