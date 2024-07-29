Though it may not hold the same weight as it once did, making a bowl game remains a benchmark of success for college football teams. The coveted six-win mark is a goal every team aspires to achieve each season. However, not every team is fortunate enough to extend their season by one more game. That could happen to at least four Power Four teams in the 2024 college football season, with one being UCLA football.

Last year, 82 teams filled the slots for 41 bowl games. Among the former Power Five programs, 22 teams missed out on bowl season, while 46 made it. Notably, the Minnesota Golden Gophers were the only team chosen for a bowl game, the Quick Lane Bowl, despite not meeting the six-win minimum, thanks to their outstanding Academic Progress Rate (APR).

While Minnesota can take pride in their academic achievements, it's clear that head coach PJ Fleck and his team would prefer to earn their bowl eligibility on the field.

With conference expansion adding new layers of complexity, securing six wins has become more challenging. The newly formed Power Four conferences are now deeper with talented teams, making victories harder to come by. Let's explore which teams that went bowling last season — like UCLA football — might not make it out of the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 this season.

Including UCLA football, there are two other schools on this list that are going through coaching changes. We start with Boston College, who is undergoing significant changes in 2024. Jeff Hafley has moved on to coach for the Green Bay Packers, and Bill O'Brien has stepped in to replace him. O'Brien, the former head coach of the Houston Texans, returns to collegiate head coaching for the first time since his tenure at Penn State in 2012-2013. He has also served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama and with the New England Patriots.

Bringing a winning culture to Boston College has always been a tall order. The Eagles have only made two bowl appearances in the last five years, despite winning last year's Fenway Bowl and finishing with a 7-6 record.

The Eagles started last season 2-3 before winning five straight games. However, they lost their next three before defeating SMU in the bowl game. While there are promising aspects to O'Brien's arrival, such as coaching quarterback Thomas Castellanos, teams in a transition phase often struggle to secure bowl eligibility in their first year.

Maryland football is coming off an 8-5 year, during which they went toe-to-toe with the national champions, Michigan, losing 31-24 in late November. Though Maryland football could still be a highly competitive team in 2024, they have some hurdles they'll have to overcome.

The Terrapins had a relatively easy early schedule last season, securing five of their eight wins against teams like Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, and Michigan State. However, they lost four of their last six games, including four straight to Ohio State, Illinois, Northwestern and Penn State. While their first half of the season looks favorable again, allowing them to potentially reach six wins, the second half presents a different story.

They will face two of the newest members from the Pac-12, USC and Oregon, with the latter game taking place at the always formidable Autzen Stadium. Additionally, they have road games against Minnesota and Penn State and will host Iowa and Rutgers, both of which present unique challenges.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley also needs to find a new starting quarterback to replace long-time signal caller Taulia Tagovailoa and rebuild the offensive line to protect him.

Oregon State football faces significant challenges following the disbandment of the Pac-12 conference, leaving only the Beavers and Washington State. Like Boston College and UCLA football, the team also saw the departure of head coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, not to mention starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to Florida State, and starting running back Damien Martinez to the Miami Hurricanes.

Additionally, several key members of the coaching staff and 25 players entered the transfer portal, depleting the Beavers' talent at both the player and coaching levels.

The 2024 season looks to be a tough one for Oregon State as they attempt to redefine themselves, despite a potentially easier schedule compared to last year. The loss of key talent will undoubtedly impact their performance as they navigate the Mountain West Conference schedule. Their only likely victory appears to be the opening game against Idaho State, with the rest of the schedule featuring formidable opponents such as Oregon, California, and Boise State.

The Beavers finished 8-5 last season, but don't be surprised if they fall well below that win total in 2024, missing a bowl game for the first time since the 2020 season.

UCLA football

While Oregon State football grapples with the lack of a conference, UCLA football faces the challenge of joining their new one in the Big Ten.

Before even playing their first game, UCLA football seems to be at a disadvantage. The Bruins, who finished 8-5 last season with a win over Boise State in the LA Bowl, have lost much of what made them successful. Head coach Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn have both left, with Lynn moving to rival USC. Lynn led an FBS No. 10 ranked defense last season, and with him, 11 starters on that side of the ball either are in the NFL now or transferred out.

The Bruins are now led by rookie head coach Deshaun Foster, who had a shaky start at Big Ten media days. Hopefully, it was just nerves, and once the season begins, things will improve.

UCLA football hasn't had fewer than eight wins in the last three seasons. However, with the significant transition the team is undergoing in 2024, even reaching six wins might be a challenge.