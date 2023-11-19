UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly got 100 percent real on rumors surrounding his job security after his team trounces USC

Ethan Garbers threw three TD passes and T.J. Harden rushed for a career-high 142 yards and scored two touchdowns as UCLA football trounced struggling USC 38-20 on Saturday in the 93rd edition of the Crosstown Showdown.

Earlier this week, UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly was rumored to be on the verge of being fired once this game had been played. Kelly signed a four-year extension in January of last year.

After the game, Kelly got real about the rumors that he was soon to be out as UCLA football head coach, according to James Williams of the Orange County Register:

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks about Laiatu Latu, Ethan Garbers and the report about his potential dismissal and more. pic.twitter.com/dSmZkv8pL1 — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) November 19, 2023

Said Kelly postgame aft UCLA football's big win, “Not an issue for me. I’ve never been governed by the fear of what other people say. And the lessons that this game has taught me — and I love this game — is that there’s gonna be highs and there’s gonna be lows, and you gotta lean into the lows and you gotta embrace ‘em and then you just gotta go to work.

But the rest of the stuff is just, that’s never bothered me. Josh (Rebholz) came over the other day and said, ‘Hey, there’s a report about this’ and Martin (Jarmond) told me it was inaccurate, and inappropriate. I said, ‘All right, let’s go back to work.’ I don’t pay attention to that stuff. I don’t read that stuff; I’ve never seen that stuff — I talk about being the most prepared and the least distracted. Then, why would I let something distract me? And if that’s the case, then I’m a fool because I’m not doing what I tell our players to do.”

UCLA football's head coach continued, “So, didn’t bother this team one bit and you could see by the performance today. Didn’t bother the team, didn’t bother that. I never talked to the team about it, I never talked to our coaches about it. We’re just fortunate, we’re all blessed that we get to play this sport, and every day that we get to coach it I’m the happiest man in the world.”

UCLA football is 7-4 this season after the decisive win.