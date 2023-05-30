The game is not the same without the veteran wisdom that coaches impart to their players. From intense defensive schematics with the Philadelphia Eagles to dabbling in the company of UCLA Football, Bill McGovern died loving the game. McGovern passed away because of cancer at the age of 60.

According to his family, the veteran tactician has been battling cancer for some time already before his untimely passing.

“Early this morning we said goodbye to our beloved father and husband Bill after his long and difficult battle with cancer came to an end. We would like to thank the entire UCLA community for all of the love and support you gave to Bill and our entire family during this very difficult struggle,” the McGovern family said in a statement with UCLA football, per Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We could not have made it through this past year without the love and prayers of our UCLA family. The McGovern family is so grateful and thankful to all of you for your help during this difficult time and we will be indebted to you all forever.”

With UCLA football, Bill McGovern served as defensive coordinator under Chip Kelly in the 2022 season. Due to his health, he decided to leave the post and take on the role of director of football administration. He was impactful to football outside of Los Angeles as well. His most illustrious work was on different stints with Penn, Nebraska, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, and Holy Cross.

Bill McGovern had multiple stints in the NFL as well. Players from the Eagles, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears will surely miss their former coach.