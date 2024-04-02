UConn and Alabama's men's basketball teams are both trying to make history, but the two teams stand in each others way. UConn is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships in March Madness under the 68-team format, and Alabama is looking to make the National Championship Game for the first time in program history. The Huskies will face the Crimson Tide in the Final Four first, though, and we will explain how you can watch that game in this article.
When and where is the Final Four?
The Final Four will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. UConn takes on Alabama at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6. The game will tip-off after the conclusion of Purdue vs. NC State, which takes place at the same venue.
How to watch UConn vs. Alabama
TBS will broadcast the game. Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson will be the broadcast team.
Date: Saturday, April 6 | Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona
TV channel: TBS
FanDuel Odds: UConn – 11.5
Storylines
Only seven different collegiate programs have repeated as champions in the history of men's March Madness. UConn has perhaps a better chance that any in recent memory to do that this year. After winning it all last year, the Huskies entered the field as the number one overall seed, and they have looked unstoppable so far.
Through four rounds, UConn has only trailed for 28 seconds total, per The Sporting News. The team has dominated whoever has been in their way. They had a 39-point victory in the Round of 64, they won by 17 in the Round of 32, they secured a 30 point victory over SDSU in what was a rematch of last year's championship game, and they most recently beat Illinois by 25 points.
Donovan Clingan has played like the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player so far. Clingan is a force in the paint, and everyone has struggled to score against his rim protection. The big man was a vital part to last year's championship run, but he actually came off the bench for that team. Tristen Newton was a starter on last year's squad, and he has taken the reigns as the top dog on offense for the Huskies.
Newton is scoring 15 points per game, but UConn has a balanced attack, and a lot of their best players weren't on the team last year. Cam Spencer has averaged 14.4 points per game since transferring from Rutgers, and Stephon Castle has been one of the best freshman in the nation.
UConn clearly has the talent to make it to the championship game again, but they will have their hands full against Alabama. While the Huskies rank ninth in scoring defense, Alabama actually has the best offense in the nation. The team scores 90.6 points per game, and Nate Oats squad hasn't slowed down on that end during March. The team has scored 89 or more points in three of their four tournament games, including a 109 point outing against Charleston.
Mark Sears leads the way on that end. Sears is scoring 21.5 points per game. Grant Nelson, a North Dakota State transfer, has also been huge for the Crimson Tide. As a skinnier big, he may struggle against Clingan, but Nelson has the skill and shooting touch to hold his own.
With one of the best defenses in the nation taking on one of the best offenses in the nation, something has to give. This game will surely be entertaining, and both teams are fighting for history. Alabama has never even been in the Final Four before, so an appearance in the National Championship will be huge for proving that they aren't just a football school. No one has been able to slow down UConn, though, so Alabama will have to play their hearts out to beat the heavily favored defending champions.