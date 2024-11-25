The UConn men's basketball program had their hands full against the Memphis Tigers at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Dan Hurley's team found themselves down by double-digits with minutes left in the fourth quarter and found a way to force the game to overtime. However, UConn lost 99-97. Hurley was critical of Monday's officiating, especially down the stretch of the contest, as he expressed in his postgame press availability:

“I had a lot of issues with what went on. That over-the-back call… there was a Memphis player that made a half-a** effort, Liam McNeeley high-pointed the rebound, and for that call to be made… was a complete joke. I may have lost my balance by the absurdity of the call,” Hurley said, per The Field of 68 on X (formerly Twitter).

