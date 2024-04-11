UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley has heard his name circulate nonstop in the Kentucky rumors since John Calipari left for Arkansas. Even after winning his second straight national title with the Huskies, Hurley's name continued to pop up in Wildcats rumblings.
On Thursday, Baylor coach Scott Drew decided to stay in Waco and not go to Kentucky, sparking even more speculation in what has been an unpredictable coaching search in Lexington. However, once again, it doesn't seem like Hurley is even considering going to Kentucky. The latest report states that Hurley is staying in Storrs and is expected to receive a “significant” pay increase, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
‘There was little doubt as is, but this is final: sources just told @CBSSports there is a “0 percent chance” Dan Hurley will leave UConn for Kentucky. It’s not happening. Hurley staying in Storrs, with a deserved big pay bump coming for him + his staff. UK’s search continues.'
Norlander had a bit more on the situation as well.
‘Said one source on Hurley to Kentucky: “They could offer $20 million a year and he wouldn’t go.”'
Hurley left no question about his desire to stay at UConn and aim for a three-peat, and now this can essentially put those rumors to bed once and for all.
Dan Hurley staying at UConn makes all the sense in the world
Dan Hurley leaving UConn to go to Kentucky was always a bit of a stretch. Sure, Kentucky is a premier job in the sport and there is no question they would back up the Brinks truck to land him. On the other hand, Hurley has back-to-back national titles and has become a national sensation at UConn.
On top of that, John Fanta laid out more reasons for Hurley wanting to stay at UConn.
‘Dan Hurley's wife enjoys being in the northeast, they have a son Danny who is working in NJ and another son in Andrew who is graduating from UConn and could work for Dan or in basketball. Bob Sr. enjoys being close enough to UConn. Hurley's not messing with happiness and titles.'
Hurley has been incredible since coming over to UConn following six seasons at Rhode Island. He has compiled an eye-opening 141–58 record with NCAA Tournament trips in each of the last four seasons. Leaving a program that is on a meteoric rise and back to winning the national title would be quite a surprise, even if he got paid tens of millions per year to coach there.
Where does Kentucky go now?
The answer is this: Nobody knows. Nate Oats, Scott Drew, Jay Wright, and now Hurley have all said no to the job. Billy Donovan has emerged as the latest betting favorite, although a return to college could be a surprise for the current Chicago Bulls head coach.
Could they target somebody such as Mark Pope or Bruce Pearl? Or does Kentucky go a bit under-the-radar? There are some interesting candidates left, although they have missed out on their top options and are reeling after John Calipari left for Arkansas.
And, of course, there are the Rick Pitino rumors in what would be an unreal full-circle moment for the Kentucky fanbase. Nonetheless, all the Dan Hurley talks can be put to bed as he is staying in Storrs and should see a large pay raise coming soon.