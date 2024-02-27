UConn basketball guard Stephon Castle won the Big East Freshman of the Week honor for the ninth time, tying Georgetown's Allen Iverson, who received the award nine times as well, and leaving him one short of Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony, who is the all-time leader with 10 in the 2002-03 season, according to Big East MBB on X.
Stephon Castle played two games this week, and UConn basketball went 1-1 in those games, losing on the road to Creighton and winning at home against Villanova. Castle shot 3-for-9 against Creighton, scoring 10 points. He then scored 14 against Villanova, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out one assist.
With two weeks to go before the Big East Tournament, Castle has to win the freshman of the week award twice to break Carmelo Anthony's record. It will likely be tough to win the award this week, as UConn only has one game at home against Seton Hall. Still, a standout performance from Castle in that game would give him a chance to win the award, depending on how other Big East freshmen perform this week.
The following week, there are two big games on the road against Marquette and Providence to wrap up the Big East regular season schedule for the Huskies. Those are big opportunities for Castle to make a statement and win the freshman of the week award.
It seems like Castle has a good chance to tie Anthony and pass Allen Iverson. It might be tough to pass Anthony, but Castle still has put together a very strong year. The fact that he missed a stretch of games during non-conference play shows how good he has been since returning.
Castle in all likelihood will be a one-and-done and enter the NBA Draft after the Huskies' season wraps up. He hopes to help them to their second-straight national title.