The UConn men's basketball program has had a challenging run at the 2024 Maui Invitational. After taking a 99-97 loss to the Memphis Tigers on Monday, the Huskies suffered a crushing 73-72 defeat to Colorado one day later. Dan Hurley's squad has some things to improve upon amid their shocking showing.

UConn became the fifth Top-2 team in AP Poll history to lose to unranked opponents on consecutive days and the first since Arizona in 2017, per insight from ESPN's Jeff Borzello. The Huskies' surprising showing has social media in quite the shock, with many claiming that UConn does not possess as much talent in 2024 as their previous runs.

“UConn is 0-2 in Maui. The gloss on this team has been removed. The roster is not as talented as in previous years and people can see it. Hurley is still a wizard, and his teams are really good by March, so I fully expect them to be better in a few months,” college basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa posted on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan on X simply pointed out that UConn does not defend well, a weakness that was on display against Memphis and Colorado.

Other fans were more harsh with their reactions to the Huskies' second straight loss, calling the team “frauds” for losing with a top ranking.

However, CBS Insider Jon Rothstein provided insight that paints a picture of how the Colorado basketball team was ready for elite competition like UConn:

“Colorado lost its top five scorers — KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva, Cody Williams, J'Vonne Hadley, & Eddie Lampkin — from last season's team that won 26 games & advanced to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. It just beat UConn. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball,” Rothstein posted on X.

Dan Hurley was upset with the officiating from Monday's Memphis loss, but after his team's second consecutive defeat, he knows they must seriously self-reflect.

The UConn basketball squad fell to 4-2 with their loss on Tuesday.