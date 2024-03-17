UConn basketball is gearing up for another dominant March Madness run. After winning it all last year, the men's program won the Big East tournament, defeating Marquette for its first conference title since 2011.
The Huskies ran away with the title game with a dominant second half against the Golden Eagles as Donovan Clingan dominated to the tune of 22 points and 16 rebounds, both game-high marks. Tristen Newton tallied 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds and earned the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award. On top of winning the conference's regular season with an 18-2 record, they seem ready for the big dance.
After the victory, Hurley savored the moment by collecting some of the confetti. Then he pointed to the obvious: the Huskies' journey isn’t over yet.
"But we ain't done, right?!" 😤
“Just for this amazing group of Huskies now, you got players that accomplished everything you can in college basketball,” Hurley said before naming the eight players to play for both the squad last season and this season. “But we ain’t done, right?”
UConn basketball may be the defending champions, which is already a special enough honor, but running the whole gauntlet of the Big East for the first time since Kemba Walker's magical run is certainly reinvigorating for the Huskies. Punching their ticket to March Madness right away is surely a great feeling.
The UConn women's team also won the 2024 Big East tournament by thrashing Georgetown in the championship matchup. While Clingan and Newton look to make the men's team the first repeat champions in nearly two decades, Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and the women's squad will compete to end its longest national title drought since Geno Auriemma's first championship in 1995.