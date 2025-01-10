ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big East Conference for this next matchup between winning programs. The No. 9-ranked UConn Huskies (12-4, 4-1 Big East) will take on the Georgetown Hoyas (12-3, 3-1 Big East) in a competitive tilt on the betting lines. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Georgetown prediction and pick.

The UConn Huskies most recently fell to Villanova 68-66. The loss broke an eight-game winning streak that saw them take down No. 15 Baylor and No. 8 Gonzaga during that stretch. Now, they'll hope to shake the rust off and bounce back from their tough defeat on the road and first conference loss.

The Georgetown Hoyas most recently lost to No. 7 Marquette to the tune of 74-66. They also had their five-game winning streak halted by the loss and earned their first conference loss as well. With 10-1 record at home, Georgetown will look for the upset as short betting underdogs.

Here are the UConn-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Georgetown Odds

UConn: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -184

Gonzaga: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX, Regional Coverage

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn had an uncharacteristic showing against Villanova their last time out as they failed to complete their second-half comeback. They fought within one point of the lead with a minute remaining in regulation, but they missed several good looks and had no choice by to foul the Wildcats and preserve the game. Guard Solo Ball led the team in scoring as Jaylin Stewart added 14 points on 2-5 shooting from three. Without a go-to guy in Donovan Clingan this season, the Huskies will have to focus on putting together more consistent team efforts against good teams.

The Huskies will have an advantage in Junior forward Alex Karaban manning the middle against Georgetown. Not only is he their leading scorer and taking the role Clingan held in the offense last season, but he's very reliable in rebounding the ball and has added a much more dangerous three-point shot to his arsenal this season. Expect UConn to use him in spreading the floor and opening up looks from deep.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown will have a massive test in facing UConn at home as just their second ranked opposition of the season. They didn't fare too well against a strong team like Marquette, so it'll be interesting to see what adjustments they make against a similar offense like UConn. While they managed to out-rebound Marquette, they had 18 total turnovers as a team and ultimately lost the game on a lack of defense during the transition. They'll need to make improvements running the floor if they want to see a win in this one.

Georgetown has notched signature conference wins against over Xavier and Creighton, so they certainly have a chance to upset the Huskies during this contest. They even managed a 14-point lead over Marquette at halftime, so this game will be predicated on them remaining consistent and hitting their shots from deep. The Hoyas are an impressive 10-1 when playing at home, but they're just 1-3 when listed as the betting underdogs.

Final UConn-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

We'll have another exciting showdown in the Big East as ranked UConn heads to Georgetown for this upcoming meeting. Both teams look very strong in the conference thus far, but the Hoyas have yet to be tested by a team the same caliber of UConn. The Huskies are coming into this one following a tough loss on the road, so we can surely expect them to be motivated in getting one back during this game.

Ultimately, I think the deciding factor in this game will be UConn's consistency in the paint. Alex Karaban will enjoy a mismatch during this one and if the Huskies are serious about winning this game, they'll feed their leading scorer with looks in the paint. UConn has gone 8-8 ATS this season while Georgetown has seen a better 9-6 ATS mark.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the UConn Huskies to cover the spread on the road as they bounce back from their recent loss.

Final UConn-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: UConn Huskies -4.5 (-106)