Published November 28, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

After Indiana’s women’s basketball team’s Feast Week tournament set up was detailed, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and sophomore guard had strong words about it following their comeback win vs. Iowa.

“It’s probably the last time they’ll get a good team to go to that tournament. It’s almost that condescending kind of thinking, ‘Yeah, wouldn’t it be neat to have the gals come out here and play,'” Auriemma said in the postgame press conference. “Fortunately, we don’t have to deal with that sort of thing. … It’s unfortunate for them to have to go through something like that.”

Fudd, who was the top high school recruit in the country two years ago, said the pictures of the layout at Indiana’s tournament reminded her of her pre-collegiate career.

“It kind of shocked me … right away it gave me AAU vibes,” Fudd said. “I remember playing in ballrooms like that. I couldn’t believe that was a college game being played like that. I just think we need to do better.”

Fudd and Auriemma’s comments came after Hoosiers’ head coach Teri Moren called out the people who set up the tournament.

“We’ve played in ballrooms before,” Moren said. “We were in the Bahamas last year: Another ballroom scenario, but looked far different than the ballroom we’ve played in the last two nights. I don’t want there to be the notion that playing in ballrooms is dangerous. But in this particular event, there were a lot of things that needed to be better.”

“I think there are other people who probably need to apologize as well for wanting us to come and play in this event and making promises, if you will,” Moren said. “This is not what was described to us a far as what the venue was going to look like, what the setup was going to look like.”