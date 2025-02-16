No. 7 UConn women’s basketball sent a message to the NCAA on Sunday with a crushing 87-58 win over No. 4 South Carolina, snapping the Gamecocks’ 71-game home winning streak at Colonial Life Arena. Geno Auriemma credited the Huskies’ complete team effort, highlighted by a season-high 48 rebounds, as the foundation of the win.

“There’s a team mentality that you have to have, and the rebounding stats are always about effort,” Auriemma said in a tweet by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant on X, formerly Twitter. “That, more than anything else, was evident today, that we played to win.”

UConn’s dominant performance began in the first quarter, with Ashlynn Shade leading the charge by hitting two early three-pointers as the Huskies shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc. The defensive intensity took over in the second quarter, holding South Carolina to just nine points and pushing the halftime lead to 45-23.

The third quarter belonged to UConn's Azzi Fudd, who scored 18 of her game-high 28 points in the frame, including four three-pointers. Fudd’s offensive burst, coupled with Sarah Strong’s relentless work on the boards—contributing 16 points and 13 rebounds — kept the Gamecocks at bay. Paige Bueckers, despite an off shooting night, tallied 12 points, 10 assists, and a significant presence on both ends of the court.

South Carolina struggles against UConn women's basketball

South Carolina, led by Joyce Edwards’ 14 points, struggled to find answers for UConn’s defensive pressure and rebounding advantage. The Huskies capitalized on the Gamecocks’ poor shooting, limiting them to just 27% from the field in the first half.

For UConn, this win marked a turnaround after the Huskies' close losses to Notre Dame and USC earlier in the season.

With the win, UConn solidified its standing as a national contender, showing the defensive and rebounding intensity required to compete deep into March. The Huskies next turn their focus to maintaining their momentum as they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

“I think that, more than anything else, was evident today, that we played to win,” Auriemma said, per Adams. “There wasn’t any, ‘I hope I don’t miss the shot. I’m not going to take the shot because I don’t want to miss it.’ This was a play-to-win game.”

UConn women's basketball plays again Wednesday at Seton Hall. South Carolina will look to bounce back against Arkansas Thursday.