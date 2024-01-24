The decision by Ducharme adds to the Huskies' growing list of players out this season due to injuries.

In another blow to the UConn women's basketball team, guard Caroline Ducharme announced that she will miss the remainder of the season to prioritize her recovery from sustained head and neck injuries. The decision was made public by the school on Tuesday.

Ducharme, a 6-foot-2 junior, had started the season's first four games, averaging modest figures of four points and two rebounds per game. Her last appearance was during UConn's win over Minnesota on Nov. 19.

“I have been working tirelessly with my medical team to make a full return to basketball after sustaining head and neck injuries,” Ducharme said in a statement, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “It has honestly been a frustrating process with many ups and downs. At this time, the difficult decision was made to take a step back and not play the remainder of the 2023-24 season so I can focus on my recovery full time.”

Her freshman year, Ducharme played an important part in UConn's journey to becoming national runner-up, participating in 31 games and averaging 9.8 points. Last season, her playtime was hindered by ongoing head and neck issues, including a concussion, limiting her to 23 games.

Ducharme's absence adds to the Huskies' growing list of sidelined players this season, including Azzi Fudd, Ayanna Patterson, Aubrey Griffin and Jana El Alfy, all out with various injuries. Despite these setbacks, the team, currently ranked No. 8, recently defeating Marquette 85-59.

“I am guided by my faith, my family, my UConn coaches and teammates, and my medical team and am so grateful to have the support of everyone around me,” Ducharme said. “I'm confident that this is the best decision so I can continue to play the sport I love at UConn and professionally. “As hard as it is to be away from the court until the 2024-25 season, I'm always supporting my team and I can't wait to rejoin them on the court next season.”

The Huskies' next game is a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 15 ranked Notre Dame.