In a controversial Champions League encounter, Newcastle faced late penalty drama against Paris Saint-Germain, sparking UEFA rule debate.

Newcastle's fortunes in the Champions League took a dramatic turn following a contentious late penalty decision against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Referee Szymon Marciniak's call, initially waved away before being overturned by VAR, saw Kylian Mbappe equalize from the spot after the ball inadvertently struck Tino Livramento's arm in the penalty area. The controversy stemmed from Uefa's proposed amendments for the 2023/24 season.

The Football Board's recommendations highlighted a potential change in handball rulings, stating that no handball offense should be called if the ball was previously deflected from the player's body. This guideline would have averted Newcastle's last-minute setback.

Keith Hackett, former general manager of PGMOL, revealed to the Daily Telegraph that Uefa didn't implement this proposal in their competitions. The Premier League, operating under more flexible handball rules, witnesses a disparity in interpretations compared to Uefa.

TNT Sports commentator Ally McCoist voiced Newcastle's sense of injustice, claiming the decision was a “shambles.” At the same time, pundit Jermaine Jenas criticized the referee's sudden shift in judgment, suggesting undue pressure influenced the call.

Meanwhile, Toon legend Alan Shearer expressed frustration with an X-rated social media post, echoing that the penalty decision was unjustifiable.

Despite Alexander Isak's early goal giving Newcastle the lead, the late penalty denied them a crucial victory against PSG. With a final showdown against AC Milan, Newcastle's fate hangs in the balance, needing a win to stay in contention for the Champions League's knockout stages. Anything short of a victory will see them exit European competition altogether, intensifying the pressure for a decisive performance in their upcoming clash.