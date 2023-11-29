Newcastle United's historic triumph against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was derailed by a controversial penalty, sparking uproar from legends.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Newcastle United faced controversy and agony as a contentious penalty call denied them a historic triumph away to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), prompting a fiery response from legends and pundits alike.

Eddie Howe's side, led by Alexander Isak's opener, seemed poised for a monumental win in Paris, positioning themselves for a significant leap in their Champions League group standings. However, late drama ensued when a disputed handball decision against Tino Livramento altered the course of the match.

Do me a fucking favour man. What a load of shit. #VAR — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 28, 2023

Referee Szymon Marciniak's VAR-influenced penalty decision, converting a chest-to-hand deflection into a spot-kick, allowed Kylian Mbappe to level the score, leaving Newcastle in a precarious position in Group F.

Newcastle icon Alan Shearer minced no words in his reaction, denouncing the decision as “a load of s***,” echoing the sentiments of fellow former player Michael Owen, who called it “heartbreaking.” Manager Eddie Howe expressed his dismay, stating, “I didn't think it was a penalty,” highlighting the chest-first contact and the rapid pace of the ball.

Pitch-side pundits Ally McCoist and Jermaine Jenas joined the chorus of disapproval, labeling the decision a “disgrace” and emphasizing Livramento's lack of intent in the handball incident.

The contentious penalty call overshadowed what could have been a historic victory for Newcastle, drawing widespread condemnation and fueling discussions around the consistency and interpretation of handball rules in elite competitions. As Newcastle navigates the aftermath, the outcry over the decision amplifies the need for greater clarity and consistency in officiating across football competitions.

The disappointment and frustration from the penalty controversy resonate deeply within the Newcastle camp and the football community, casting a shadow over a spirited performance that fell victim to contentious refereeing.