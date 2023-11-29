Kylian Mbappe shouldered the blame for Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe shouldered the blame for Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Champions League, acknowledging that he “could've done more” despite scoring a late equalizer, reported by GOAL. The French international played the entire 90 minutes at Parc des Princes, converting a crucial penalty in injury time after Tino Livramento was deemed to have handled the ball in the box.

Despite the draw, PSG maintains their second-place position in Group F, with Newcastle trailing closely in third, just two points behind the Ligue 1 giants. The controversial penalty decision proved costly for Eddie Howe's team, who could have surpassed PSG in the group standings with a 1-0 away victory.

Speaking after the match, Mbappe expressed his self-criticism, stating, “I try to be at my best every night. I think I could have done more for my team. I had a lot of chances and didn’t score more goals.” He emphasized the team's dominance, admitting they need to be more efficient in converting chances. Kylian Mbappe stressed the importance of not giving up and outlined the objective to secure first place in the group by winning the upcoming match against Dortmund.

What's next for PSG and Kylian Mbappe?

As PSG faces a quick turnaround with a match against Le Havre on Sunday, the focus is on returning to winning ways. The team currently leads Ligue 1 with a one-point gap over OGC Nice in second place. The upcoming fixture holds significance as PSG aims to maintain their position at the top of the domestic league.