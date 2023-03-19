A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Leon Edwards is still the UFC welterweight champion after scoring a decision at UFC 286 Saturday night over Kamaru Usman. While it was a heartbreaking result for Usman, he was all class when he spoke to Daniel Cormier in a post-fight interview inside the Octagon, constantly praising Edwards.

“He put on a hell of a game plan. I have always give him props for everything he has been able to accomplish. Just like me, he’s a brother, like myself, and much respect. A hell of a guy, a great champion. London, what do you say?”

Despite being the challenger in the fight, Kamaru Usman was the heavy favorite to score the win against Leon Edwards. Most people thought that Kamaru Usman would by the end of the night, would go home wearing again the welterweight belt he had to give up when he lost it to Edwards at UFC 278 back in August 2022.

Kamaru Usman’s latest loss to Edwards was also his third overall against the same fighter, with his only win against the English fighter coming in the first one, which was via unanimous decision in 2015.

Before his first loss to Edwards, Usman held the welterweight title for over three years, during which he was able to defend it five times. He won the belt in 2019 when he defeated Tyler Woodley via unanimous decision.

It remains to be seen what fight would be on the plate for Usman after his loss in London, but he can still work his way back into title contention.