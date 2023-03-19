A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Leon Edwards is still on top of the welterweight division in the UFC after yet another victory over Kamaru Usman. Edwards defeated Usman by way of a majority decision Saturday night, and it’s not just London that is buzzing right now. All of Twitter is feeling the win of Leon Edwards, who now has a successful title defense in the UFC.

“It was never a fluke. Leon Edwards is the Undisputed best Welterweight fighter in the world. Even with the point deduction, Edwards still won on the Verdict Scorecard,” tweeted Verdict after the conclusion of Leon Edwards-Kamaru Usman fight.

Twitter user @kingiswho also had this to say: “Leon Edwards is everything we thought Darren Till would be.”

“Great fight by both guys,” UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuff said of both Kamaru Usman and Edwards.

Current UFC lightweight Makhachev Islam said that he wants to fight Leon Edwards next and even named a time and date for that potential bout: “I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi 👊🏼”

However, Dana White had already said after the fight that the next assignment for Edwards will be a date with Colby Covington.

Dana White says Colby Covington is next for Leon Edwards… pic.twitter.com/8OyrGrqEUO — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 19, 2023

Covington has even tweeted about that looming fight: “See you in July @Leon_edwardsmma”.

In any case, Edwards is going to take a rest and enjoy the win over Kamaru Usman — his second in three meeting with the former welterweight champion. He won the belt in August 2022 via knockout against Usman at UFC 278, thus successfully avenging his loss to the Nigerian back in 2015.