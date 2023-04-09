Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira in their UFC 287 showdown, and even better, he made sure to add insult to the injury.

Adesanya didn’t waste his time taking down Pereira, needing only two rounds and just a little over nine minutes to end the defending champ to reclaim the UFC Middleweight crown. It initially looked like Adesanya was in trouble after Pereira landed back-to-back low kicks that buckled Izzy’s left leg with under a minute to go in the second round, but in a shocking turn of events, the so-called “The Last Stylebender” connected a counter to knock down his opponent and put him to sleep.

ISRAEL ADESANYA JUST SLEPT ALEX PEREIRA TO FINALLY BEAT HIM #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/lQwzlLW0LA — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 9, 2023

What made the ending even better, however, was Israel Adesanya’s celebration following the UFC 287 KO. In a massive slap to Alex Pereira, Adesanya imitated his rival’s signature arrow celebration. Sure enough, it sent the whole sports world into frenzy.

Israel Adesanya did Pereira’s arrow celebration after knocking him out #ufc287 pic.twitter.com/FiEenfMCDh — BroBible (@BroBible) April 9, 2023

A lot of fans couldn’t believe Adesanya’s savage celebration, but hey, he did knock him out and therefore has the bragging rights. Besides, no one can blame Izzy for being that happy considering that it’s his first win against the Brazilian fighter after four tries.

“Israel Adesanya is cold!!! Man KOed Periera and used his celebration while watching him struggle on the canvass! Izzy!” journalist Okon Nya wrote.

“Israel Adesanya is a HoF menace for hitting the arrow celly,” another fan wrote.

A third commenter said, “Israel Adesanya genuinely tried to knock out Alex Pereira the entire fight. It is definitely a different approach to the last fight. The knock out was one of the greatest in UFC history and the bow and arrow celebration was absolutely legendary.”

Here are more reactions to Adesanya’s win and celly:

Israel Adesanya after going 1-3 against Pereira pic.twitter.com/wwII7wakMM — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) April 9, 2023

This photo of Israel Adesanya shooting a fallen Alex Pereira with an air bow will go down as one of the coldest 🥶 pictures in mixed martial arts history. It hits ridiculously hard.#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/bRJQt0tCAH — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) April 9, 2023

nah Israel Adesanya out of pocket for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/9HqkBXHiyW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 9, 2023

What a day for Adesanya!