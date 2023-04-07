My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

UFC 287 is just a day away, and one of the main fights everyone is ready for will pit Jorge Masvidal against Gilbert Burns. Excitement is certainly high for this fight, as Masvidal and Burns are putting together their final preparations for the big event. But for Masvidal, it looks like he may already have his sights set on his next opponent, and he hasn’t even gone up against Burns yet.

Masvidal is one of the biggest names in the UFC, and it looks like he wants to take on another big name in Conor McGregor. Masvidal said that he has tried to make the fight happen, but McGregor hasn’t been on board. So ahead of his fight with Burns, Masvidal called out McGregor in an attempt to land a fight with him after his upcoming bout with Burns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥