UFC 287 is just a day away, and one of the main fights everyone is ready for will pit Jorge Masvidal against Gilbert Burns. Excitement is certainly high for this fight, as Masvidal and Burns are putting together their final preparations for the big event. But for Masvidal, it looks like he may already have his sights set on his next opponent, and he hasn’t even gone up against Burns yet.
Masvidal is one of the biggest names in the UFC, and it looks like he wants to take on another big name in Conor McGregor. Masvidal said that he has tried to make the fight happen, but McGregor hasn’t been on board. So ahead of his fight with Burns, Masvidal called out McGregor in an attempt to land a fight with him after his upcoming bout with Burns.
Not only does Masvidal want to fight McGregor, but he seems pretty confident he would be able to beat him as well. But first, he’s going to have to get through Burns on Saturday night. It will be interesting to see whether McGregor responds to Masvidal’s comments here, and whether these two stars will face off against each other in the future.