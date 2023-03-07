The UFC is returning to Newark, New Jersey, for the upcoming UFC 288 pay-per-view event taking place May 6. The news was announced by the promotion Tuesday as it will be the first event held in the city since August 2019 when Colby Covington headlined a Fight Night against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

A highly-anticipated lightweight clash between former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Beneil Dariush will be taking place on the main card. The winner of the contest, especially if it’s Dariush, could go on to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title next.

New Jersey, stand UP 🙌#UFC288 takes over the @PruCenter May 6th and we're bringing a HUGE lightweight fight with us!@CharlesDoBronxs vs @BeneilDariush 🔥 [ Register your interest here: https://t.co/ZyP75aSn9y ] pic.twitter.com/J8PHzz3xro — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2023

Additionally, the UFC Canada account announced that the exciting Charles Jourdain will take on the returning Kron Gracie in a featherweight contest. Gracie hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision defeat to veteran Cub Swanson in Oct. 2019.

While the promotion didn’t officially announce a headliner, MMA insider Ariel Helwani revealed a bantamweight title fight between current champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-weight king Henry Cejudo was set to be the main event. He noted that May 6 is also the date both fighters have mentioned with regards to their fight.

Worth noting that Aljo-Cejudo wasn’t on the press release but both men have said that’s the date. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 7, 2023

Sterling is coming off a successful title defense against former champion TJ Dillashaw back in September at UFC 280. Cejudo, on the other hand, will be returning to action for the first time since retiring back in May 2020.

Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO at UFC 249 before retiring as the flyweight and bantamweight champion with both titles later becoming vacant.

More fight announcements for UFC 288, including the headliner being made official, can be expected in the coming weeks.