Fans have asked, and so Dana White listened. Now, the top fighting promotion in the world is heading back to Canada with UFC 289.

White made the revelation on social media, sharing how several supporters kept asking them to return to Canada. According to the UFC boss, the long wait is going to be over soon with UFC 289 slated to be held in Vancouver in June.

“So everybody’s asking me ‘When are you coming back to Canada? When are you coming back to Canada?’ UFC 289, June 10th, Vancouver, Rodgers Arena. We’ll see you soon Canada,” White said in the 12-second video announcement.

Sure enough, it’s understandable why a lot of people are asking about UFC’s Canada return. The last time an event was held there was back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The promotion has already held 31 fights in the country overall.

In a separate announcement after Dana White confirmed UFC 289, Twitter page UFC Canada shared that ticket sales will start on April 21. Interested fans can register their interest to get early access in the tickets.

For what it’s worth, there is still no main event scheduled for UFC 289. However, there are already a number of fights confirmed. Stephen Thompson is slated to face Michel Pereira, while a Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius match-up has also been set. Other fights include Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault, Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida, and Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira, per MMA Fighting.

Sure enough, the next UFC battle in Canada couldn’t come any sooner. We are still in UFC 287, so Canadian fans will have to wait a little bit longer.