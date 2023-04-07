The UFC 287 Main Card will continue as we’re back with another prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the UFC’s deepest division. Ranked Bantamweights will square off as No. 6 ranked Rob Font takes on the surging No. 12 Adrian Yanez. This has all the makings of a Fight of the Night! Check out our UFC odds series for our Font-Yanez prediction and pick.

Rob Font has a record of 19-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 9-5 since joining the UFC. With his entry to such a deep division, Font has faced some of the absolute best at 135 and has clocked in several “fight of the night” performances. He went on a four fight win streak, but has most recently dropped back-to-back losses against Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera. He’ll look to prove he’s still one of the division’s best against Yanez. Font stands 5’8″ and has a 71.5-inch reach.

Adrian Yanez is 16-3 in his career and has remained unbeaten at 5-0 in his UFC stint after securing a contract on DWCS. His three most recent fights saw him defeat Randy Costa, Davey Grant, and Tony Kelley. He’s also been able to finish four of his five UFC fights by way of TKO. He’ll be handed a massive step-up in competition as he tries to win as a slight favorite in this matchup with Font. Adrian Yanez stands 5’7″ and has a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 287 Odds: Rob Font-Adrian Yanez Odds

Rob Font: +148

Adrian Yanez: -192

Over (2.5) rounds: -122

Under (2.5) rounds: -106

How to Watch Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Rob Font Will Win

It’s easy to dispel what Rob Font has done in the UFC when looking at his last two fights, but fans should remember how skilled of a prospect he has always been. He’s one of the division’s best boxers and is willing to stand and trade with just about anyone. He got two tough draws against Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera where he lacked output and was extremely affected by big shots. The biggest question for Font will be how his chin holds up against the constant volume punching of Yanez. At this stage, he’ll need to focus on keeping his defense sound while leading the dance with his jab.

Rob Font will win this fight if he is able to stand behind his jab. He’s a great boxer but can sometimes leave his head on the center-line. Against Yanez, he’ll have to keep moving and cut him off with some leg kicks. If Font can control the striking by keeping Yanez at distance, he’ll surprise a lot of people with how developed he is with his hands. Font will benefit from this being a three round fight and should look to open up his striking, regardless of what is coming back his way. Yanez will be throwing regardless, so it’s important for Font to move his head and counter efficiently.

Why Adrian Yanez Will Win

Adrian Yanez is on a serious hot-streak right now and has all the confidence in the world coming into this matchup. He’s had a rather easy time with his opponents up to this point, and it’s all thanks to his refined striking and volume as a boxer. Yanez throws a tremendous amount of shots and will mix up punches to the head and body. He’s also very active with his kicks and will try to chop longer opponents down from the bottom-up. The leg kicks could be a huge difference for him in this one as him and Font are equally matched on the feet. If Yanez can pepper leg kicks and stay circling to the outside, he should win this fight.

The biggest question for Yanez will be the huge step-up in competition in facing the 6th-ranked fighter in this division. Rob Font has fought the division’s absolute best and was able to perform well, so it’ll be interesting to see how Yanez matches up comparatively. His last opponent was nowhere near Font’s level, so it’ll be vital for Yanez to be on his game in this one and not let the moment get to him. If he can stay composed and sharp with his hands, he’ll be able to beat Rob Font.

Final Rob Font-Adrian Yanez Prediction & Pick

Rob Font will have a massive competition advantage over Yanez and the line suggests that bettors are siding with the fighter on the winning streak here. While Yanez has looked sensational in his bouts and deserves to be in this spot, it’s tough to tell how he’s going to matchup with someone on Font’s level. If both men can be technical with their striking, we should be in for a no-brainer fight of the night. Let’s take Rob Font with the prediction as getting the much higher ranked fighter at plus money is a gift in spots like this.

Final Rob Font-Adrian Yanez Prediction & Pick: Rob Font (+148)