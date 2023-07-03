Brandon Moreno has one big goal in combat sports before he hangs up his gloves.

Moreno is set for his first title defense in his second reign as flyweight champion when he defends his 125-pound crown against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 290 on July 9.

While he's focused on the present, the Mexican superstar does hope to eventually compete in boxing at some point in the future.

“I would love to fight in boxing,” Moreno told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I loved the fact that I used to think that it was a sport that was one-dimensional and there wasn’t a ton to learn. However, it always surprises you. The head movements, the footwork – there are so many things you have to do.

“So yes, that’s definitely something I want to have on my record when it’s all over and I retire. I want to be able to tell my grandkids I boxed as well.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Today, Moreno is known for his high-level boxing in MMA and a big reason for that is him formally practicing it back in 2018 when he was notably cut by the UFC.

His goal to box professionally also stems from his newfound relationship with the sweet science.

“Obviously, I’m focused on my MMA career right now, but boxing is something that I’ve always liked,” Moreno added. “I fell in love with the sport once I started practicing it formally. I began practicing it in 2018 once I was cut by the UFC. While I figured out what was going to happen with me, I started training boxing in Tijuana with Drift Cortez, and he helped me a ton with my technique.

“Since then, I’ve had a really nice relationship with boxing. It’s a sport that I like, and it’s something that I see myself doing in the future.”

He's not the only UFC star to have ambitions to compete in boxing — and he certainly won't be the last.