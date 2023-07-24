UFC 291: How are fighters predicting Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira makes his highly-anticipated light heavyweight debut when he faces former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 co-headliner this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Will Pereira benefit from the weight and deliver another highlight reel knockout? Or will Blachowicz spoil his divisional debut and reinsert himself into the light heavyweight title picture?

With that said, here's a look at some of the most prominent MMA names and who they're predicting to win between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira at UFC 291.

Which fighters are predicting Jan Blachowicz to win?

Many in the MMA world are picking Blachowicz to win and surprisingly (or unsurprisingly), that includes Israel Adesanya who expects Blachowicz to utilize the same game plan that he used on himself. For everyone else, they simply believe the 40-year-old has way too many tools in his game to not come out on top.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

“I think Jan is gonna take him down and just beat him up there. Jan will stand with him for a bit but eventually just get him to the fence or try to take him down the way he took me down. I don’t think he’s gonna shoot, so he’s either gonna get him to the fence.

“… So, yeah, he (Blachowicz) could get caught coming in. It depends. What if he gets him down and keeps him down? I don’t know, we’ll have to see.” Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill “I think the winner of that is the number one contender. Who wins the fight? I don’t know. I’d give the edge in the fight to Jan for the simple fact that Jan can strike. He has the ability to outstrike Pereira, plus the ability to take him down, tie him up, wear on him, and beat him if he’s able to expose the lack of grappling in [Pereira’s] game.” UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes “Blachowicz — I think he's going to take advantage of the grappling.” Former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson “Man, Blachowicz is used to that weight. I don't know man. I think he's going to use his weight so I'm going Blachowicz.” UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan “I think Jan can definitely get him on the ground. Pereira goes forward, he's not a back peddler. …It won't be hard to find him. Jan can definitely make it happen.” UFC lightweight Renato Moicano “I think Jan Blachowicz is going to strike a little bit and when he sees the timing, he'll take him down. One thing I didn't like about Alex Pereira's camp is how I saw him train with Dillon Danis. Let's be honest, this guy [Danis] is not a real MMA fighter. “Danis took him down. Imagine Blachowicz shooting for takedowns. He's going to hold Alex Pereira. I can only hope Alex Pereira wil catch him on a knee or a hook, but I'm not seeing that.”

Which fighters are predicting Alex Pereira to win?

Unfortunately for Pereira, not many are picking him to win, and that's partly due to his inexperience in MMA. Additionally, with Blachowicz already having defeated Adesanya with his grappling, it seems the general consensus is that Pereira will get taken down for three rounds on his way to a decision defeat. That said, there are a few who are leaning towards him.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira

“I think it’s a great matchup for Alex. I think Alex is going to take over the whole division. He’s going to be a champion again, in light heavyweight.”

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny

“I think Alex Pereira gets it done just because of his ability just to endure shots. Even at 185, it's a big weight cut, that last one with Izzy is the first time he hit the canvas from a strike. So I think him taking some time off, moving up a weight class is going to add to his durability and his ability to deliver punishment as well.”

UFC lightweight Evan Elder

“I think Alex is going to be a little more technical and be able to just pick him apart. I wouldn't doubt if Jan tries to grapple him. That would be the smart thing to do. … But I still see Alex getting it done. I think he's going to be too long and rangey and technical with his striking for him to close the distance very well. … I don't think he's going to be able to waltz into range without getting bombed on by Alex. I'm going to say Alex gets that one done.”