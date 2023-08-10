TJ Dillashaw broke down the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

Sterling will look for the fourth defense of his 135-pound crown when he defends his strap against the ever-popular O'Malley in the UFC 292 headliner taking place Aug. 19 in Boston.

Dillashaw's last MMA fight was notably a TKO defeat to Sterling at UFC 280 back in October in a contest where he was dominated on the ground after dislocating his shoulder early on.

And despite rooting for O'Malley, who he feels is great for the division, the former bantamweight king ultimately believes Sterling will get the takedown and eventual submission victory.

“I underestimated O’Malley when he fought [Petr] Yan and things like that, but what Sterling is so good at is O’Malley’s biggest weakness,” Dillashaw said on the JAXXON PODCAST (via MMA Junkie). “I’m rooting for O’Malley just because he’s a good character for the sport, he’s great for the weight class.

“I’ve interacted with him actually, I like the guy, but Sterling is just too good. His pressure is going to be there to get the takedown, he’s for sure going to get the takedown, and he’s going to get the back. He’ll end up submitting him.”

However, it's not all compliments for Sterling from Dillashaw.

While Dillashaw acknowledges the champion as a good wrestler with good jiu-jitsu, he believes his striking is extremely poor which is why Sterling is always relentless in getting the takedown no matter what.

It's also one of the reasons Dillashaw took a massive risk in fighting Sterling on a dodgy shoulder as he felt he was more than capable of beating him on the feet. However, his shoulder popped early on and the rest is history.

“He’s a good wrestler, but he’s so desperate for the takedown because his striking sucks so bad,” Dillashaw continued. “I can tell that he’s been scared a lot. He’s gotten better at it, but he’s always been so scared that he’s like desperate. So, he’ll do whatever he can to get the takedown.

“He’ll shoot three, four times, you’ll stuff all of them, eventually he’ll get it. Where he’s good is he’s really good on the back, he has really good jiu-jitsu, and he’s strong. I felt him, even though I had one arm, I could still feel his pressure and how strong he was.”