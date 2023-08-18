We're back to bring you a prediction and pick for the final featured fight of UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley as two ranked fighters in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division go to war. No. 11 Neil Magny takes this fight on short notice against the surging No. 13 Ian Garry. Don't miss this banger before the Co-Main Event! Check out our UFC odds series for our Magny-Garry prediction and pick.

Neil Magny (28-10) has gone an impressive 21-9 in his time with the UFC. Magny has alternated wins and losses over this recent stretch, going 3-2 in his last five and notching wins over Max Griffin, Daniel Rodriguez, and Phil Rowe in his latest bout. Magny didn't do anything sensational against Rowe, but he makes the turnaround in just under two months to step in for Geoff Neal on short notice. A win here would be huge as Magny is the heavy underdog. He stands 6'3″ and has an 80-inch reach.

Ian Garry (12-0) has remained perfect through his UFC career at 5-0. “The Future” is dead-set on climbing the ladder and making his way towards a Welterweight title. He's finished his last two fights and was set to face an absolute brawler in Geoff Neal. However, a last minute pull forced the UFC to find a replacement. Garry now faces his toughest test in Neil Magny with a chance to leap yet another few positions in the rankings. Garry stands 6'3″ with a 74.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Neil Magny-Ian Garry Odds

Neil Magny: +360

Ian Garry: -530

Over (2.5) rounds: +100

Under (2.5) rounds: -128

How to Watch Neil Magny vs. Ian Garry

TV: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Neil Magny Will Win

Neil Magny is as consistent as it gets when it comes to fighters and he's capable of excelling wherever the fight takes place. Magny is extremely technical with his Muay Thai kickboxing and often uses it to set up his grappling. He's very long for the division and thrives in clinch situations and up against the cage. We saw him grind out a win against Phil Rowe as he controlled exchanges on the cage and edged him out in the striking. It wasn't the cleanest performance from Magny, but he gained confidence from the win and came out unscathed. He's in a huge spot for an upset stepping in on short notice.

We've seen Neil Magny get cracked in a few of his past fights. While he doesn't have the best chin when hit with a big shot, he's able to eat short punches throughout an entire fight and continues to march forward. A big emphasis for him will have to be pressing forward and not giving Garry an inch to breathe. Magny fights at his best when he is suffocating his opponent, so look for him to mix in takedown opportunities with his striking.

Why Ian Garry Will Win

Ian Garry continues to evolve his game with each fight and he was probably expecting to engage in an all-out war on Saturday. Garry will certainly have to switch up his game plan as he faces Magny with a significant reach disadvantage. He would've been the bigger guy against Neal, so he'll have to fight at a different range here. Still, Garry should see a lot of success if he's able to bombard Magny with heavy body kicks early. He's extremely strong up against the cage and could do some damage if Magny becomes content hanging out there.

To win this fight, Ian Garry will have to sit back and wait for the finish to come to him. He can't rush in on Magny, otherwise he may get caught in a submission. Garry should look to land counter punches over the top as Magny tries to utilize his rangy jab. If this fight hits the mat, Garry should look to stand it up and not wait for Magny to get comfortable with his submission attempts. Look for Garry to try and put this fight away as quickly as possible as he moves on to his next opponent.

Final Neil Magny-Ian Garry Prediction & Pick

Neil Magny is a savage for taking this fight on short notice not even two months removed from his last fight. He's clearly confident in his abilities and he's always willing to step up and try to put a halt to someone's hype train. He's got a real chance at winning this fight if he cant close the distance and negate any big actions from Garry. He'll be looking to wear him down against the cage and slow the pace of this fight.

Ian Garry, however, is too skilled at this moment and typically does well when pressed against the cage in tight situations. He throws dangerous strikes off the break and his power could be too much for Magny if he gets caught clean a few times. For our prediction, we'll go with Ian Garry to get the win. Since there's no value on the betting line, look towards some of his finishing props.

Final Neil Magny-Ian Garry Prediction & Pick: Ian Garry (-530); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-128)