We're back with another prediction and pick for UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley as we turn our attention towards the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division for one of the biggest fights on the Main Card. No. 6 ranked Marlon “Chito” Vera will take on No. 10 ranked Pedro Munhoz. This fight has performance bonus written all over it! Check out our UFC odds series for our Vera-Munhoz prediction and pick.

Marlon Vera (22-8-1) has a UFC record of 14-7 since 2014. He's one of the most exciting bantamweights on the roster and will face anyone without hesitation. Vera is 4-1 in his last five fights and won four straight before losing his most recent bout. Vera will be coming in off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen that looked much more lopsided than the score indicated. He'll look to bounce back against a dangerous opponent in Munhoz. Vera stands 5'8″ with a 70.5-inch reach.

Pedro Munhoz (20-7) has gone 10-7-2 since joining the UFC. He's gone 2-2-1 in his last five fights with losses to Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz. The ‘No Contest' was an eye poke against Sean O'Malley and his wins came against Jimmie Rivera and Chris Gutierrez in his most recent bout. Munhoz looks better than ever and will hope to overtake Vera's ranking with a win. Munhoz stands 5'6″ with a 64.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Marlon Vera-Pedro Munhoz Odds

Marlon Vera: -210

Pedro Munhoz: +162

Over (2.5) rounds: -380

Under (2.5) rounds: +270

How to Watch Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

TV: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Marlon Vera Will Win

Marlon Vera has all the tools in his arsenal to one day become the Bantamweight Champion. His last performance against Cory Sandhagen was very uncharacteristic for him as he failed to get anything going in the striking. Chito decided to turn to his wrestling as Sandhagen beat him up for five rounds. He'll definitely be looking to provide a much better performance this time around as he faces a shorter, older Pedro Munhoz. Marlon Vera will have to use his reach and height advantage to create space and fight at range. We saw what he did to a similar fighter light Frankie Edgar, so be on the lookout for Chito to finish this fight violently.

To win this fight, Marlon Vera will have to avoid cleanly getting hit by Munhoz's power punches. He likes to find his rhythm offensively and enter a flow-state with his striking, so he should look to control the distance in the first round. From there, Vera will have to dodge the wild strikes of Munhoz as he works his way into the clinch. Vera is the sneakier submission artist between these two and should be comfortable grappling with Munhoz. Don't be surprised if we see the best version of Chito Vera this Saturday.

Why Pedro Munhoz Will Win

Pedro Munhoz had a great outing against Chris Gutierrez and really put on an impressive display of striking. Munhoz was the big underdog in that fight and not many people gave him a chance against the slick boxing and leg kicks of Gutierrez. Munhoz got the last laugh, however, as he dominated for three rounds and never really let his opponent into the fight. He's very technical with his strikes and will put most of them on-target when throwing. Munhoz also has a tremendous gas tank and could look to push the pace in this one.

Munhoz will win this fight if he's able to wear down Vera with the body shots and stingy wrestling. Munhoz is very active on the cage and in the clinch, so look for him to be constantly working in those situations. He's got nine wins by way of submission and has never been submitted during his career. Munhoz will certainly make Vera work for every inch on the ground as he poses a unique grappling threat to his opponent. If Munhoz is bold, he'll be the one advancing the wrestling.

Final Marlon Vera-Pedro Munhoz Prediction & Pick

Pedro Munhoz is a dangerous opponent for any fighter and we saw him being able to hang in the fight with Sean O'Malley for as long as it lasted. He's a serious threat on the ground and could stun Chito if he isn't careful. Still, Marlon Vera is the better fighter all-around and will be looking to bounce back in a big way after his last loss. He's dead-set on becoming champion and he'll look to put his full pedigree on display as he realizes how dangerous his opponent is. Let's go with Chito Vera to get the win. Don't hesitate to look towards his decision and finishing props.

Final Marlon Vera-Pedro Munhoz Prediction & Pick: Marlon Vera (-210); Wins by KO/TKO or Points (-180)