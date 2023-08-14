Israel Adesanya plans on making things look easy against Sean Strickland.

Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Strickland in the UFC 293 headliner taking place Sept. 9 in Sydney, Australia. However, there isn't much interest in the matchup as many observers see it as a foregone conclusion with the champion coming out on top.

But despite Strickland being a big betting underdog, Adesanya won't be taking the matchup lightly at all. At the same time, he believes in the work he's put in which is why he plans on making it look easy against Strickland.

“I never underestimate anyone,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “I was just thinking about [Michael] Bisping vs. [Luke] Rockhold [2] when Bisping finally beat him, took the fight on like 1.5 weeks’ notice or something, two weeks’ notice. Goes in there, shocks the world. That’s a possible reality. My job is to make sure it’s not in this reality. That’s another parallel universe, another timeline. So like, yeah. I’m very aware of the dangers that he brings and the stuff that he’s really good at.

“I don’t take this lightly. You guys will see me, see I’ve been working. I’m not underestimating this guy but at the same time, I’m not overestimating him. I want to make this look easy. I’m gonna make this look easy cause of the work that we’re doing right now and the way that I’m working right now. I just know.”

Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman recently echoed the same sentiment that they wouldn't be underestimating Strickland. He even went on to state that Strickland had a couple of gifts when it came to fighting.

“The Last Stylebender” would reveal what some of these gifts were.

“He’s got a nice guard, he’s got a good jab, and to be honest, [he’s] just crazy,” Adesanya added. “He’s crazy. That’s the X-factor. But again, so am I (laughs).”

Of course, what should be most entertaining is the buildup to the fight, especially the pre-fight press conferences featuring Adesanya and Strickland.

That said, Israel Adesanya isn't too worried about any trash talk before or even during the fight.

“Just some loudmouth talking over and louder than you to try and seem like he’s got something to say,” Adesanya said. “He has nothing to say, really. He just wants to, again, I know the guy. I’ve seen him. I’ve pressed him before. He’s not — it’s for show. I just know what it is. That’s why people are excited for the press conference because that’s his spot to shine, I guess but I can rap too. I just decide when I use my mouth and when I don’t.

“If he’s talking to me [mid-fight] he’s gonna get his jaw broken. When you’re talking, you’re not focused on the task at hand… My work will do the talking and he’ll feel me. I hope he talks to me because he’ll get his jaw broken.”