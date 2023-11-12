UFC 295 crowned a new light heavyweight champion after Alex Pereira brutally knocked out Jiri Prochazka to claim his second UFC title

UFC 295 finally came up to the main event of the evening for the light heavyweight championship of the world when the former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira took on former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka which was a barnburner from start until the knockout finish.

Pereira fought through adversity in that first round against Prochazka to come back in the second round to get the emphatic knockout victory to become yet another two-division world champion in UFC history. He is now the 9th fighter in UFC history to become a two-division champion and he has been able to accomplish this feat in just his 11th professional MMA fight.

Now, Pereira is the only fighter to be a two-division champion in two different combat sports. He is the former Glory Kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion and he has now become the middleweight and light heavyweight champion in his short time with the UFC. His title run and UFC career have been nothing short of remarkable given the inexperience Pereira has in all facets of MMA.

It looks as if Jamahal Hill is next in line once he is healthy enough to fight. Hill had to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after tearing his ACL outside of the octagon. Since he will be out of action for a while due to injury, the UFC told him to relinquish the title and once he is healthy he will get his rematch for the title and PPV points.

It certainly is an exciting time to be a UFC fan after we see two brand new champions here tonight at UFC 295 a new light heavyweight champion was crowned Alex Pereira and of course, the new interim heavyweight champion was crowned as Tom Aspinall was victorious. It was an incredible night of fights and the PPV event surely exceeded all expectations