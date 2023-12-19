At UFC 296, Colby Covington suffered his first defeat at attempting to become the flyweight champion, we take a look at what's next for the longtime contender.

It was supposed to be the night Brandon Royval soared. Brandon Royval, the enigmatic, unorthodox flyweight with a kaleidoscope of submissions, entered UFC 296 with a three-fight win streak and a rematch against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja, the man who choked him out two years prior. The narrative was tantalizing, redemption, evolution, the crowning of a new era. But inside the T-Mobile Arena, reality proved harsher. Royval flew high in flashes, but ultimately, it was Pantoja who retained his grip on the gold, his veteran savvy grounding the challenger's dreams in a unanimous decision victory.

From the bell, Royval danced a familiar quickstep, flicking kicks and probing for openings. His unorthodox striking, a blend of capoeira fluidity and unorthodox angles, found moments of success, buzzing Pantoja's chin and disrupting his rhythm. But the champion, weathered and wise, remained composed. He stalked forward, his jab finding range and his takedowns increasingly successful. In the second round, Pantoja put Royval on the canvas, and there, the fight tilted.

While Royval's grappling is far from amateur, it's not his natural habitat. Pantoja, a jiu-jitsu black belt with suffocating top control, made him work relentlessly from his back. Every escape attempt was met with heavy pressure, every scramble countered with stifling control. Royval's moments of brilliance on the feet flickered in the dimly lit corners of the fight, but they couldn't illuminate the path to victory.

As the rounds wore on, fatigue etched itself onto Royval's face. His explosive movements grew measured, his attacks less frequent. Pantoja, meanwhile, plodded on, methodical and relentless. He never threatened a finish, but he didn't need to. He dominated the wrestling exchanges, chipped away with jabs, and never allowed Royval to establish any sustained momentum.

The final bell signaled the end of not just a fight, but a narrative. The night wasn't about redemption, but about resilience. Pantoja, once considered washed up, defied the doubters. Royval, though valiant, proved that talent, even in its most maverick form, sometimes needs more time to conquer the mountaintop. His journey isn't over, but the road to the title just got a lot steeper. It certainly is intriguing to see what could be next for the once title challenger, so we take a look at those possibilities.

Manel Kape

After missing out on his shot at the flyweight championship, Brandon Royval is in need of a compelling matchup to keep his momentum going. One fighter who could provide an exciting challenge for Royval is Manel Kape.

Both Royval and Kape are highly skilled and entertaining fighters. Royval, known for his aggressive fighting style and dynamic submissions, has captured the attention of MMA fans with his performances in the octagon. On the other hand, Kape, with his explosive striking and unorthodox techniques, has also proven to be a formidable force in the flyweight division. A bout between these two dynamic fighters is almost guaranteed to deliver fireworks and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Muhammad Mokaev

Following his missed opportunity at the flyweight championship, Brandon Royval is in need of a compelling matchup to regain momentum. One potential opponent who could provide an intriguing challenge for Royval is Muhammad Mokaev.

Mokaev, a rising flyweight contender, has been vocal about his ambitions to compete for the title and has expressed interest in facing top fighters in the division, including Royval. His impressive performance and undefeated record in the UFC make him a worthy adversary for Royval.

While Mokaev has been pushing for a backup role in the flyweight title fight, a matchup against Royval would be a significant step up in competition for him. On the other hand, Royval, known for his aggressive fighting style and dynamic submissions, would provide a tough test for Mokaev and could potentially derail his title aspirations. The contrasting styles of the two fighters add to the appeal of this potential matchup. Royval's grappling expertise and unorthodox approach to fighting, combined with Mokaev's technical prowess and relentless pressure, would likely result in an exciting and closely contested battle.

Kai Kara-France

The flyweight division is buzzing with anticipation, and a rematch between Brandon Royval and Kai Kara-France is just what the doctor ordered. Their first encounter was nothing short of spectacular, and a second bout between these two warriors is a must-see for MMA fans.

In their initial showdown, Royval and Kara-France delivered a thrilling and closely contested battle that left fans craving more. The back-and-forth action, combined with their contrasting styles, made for a fight that had fans on the edge of their seats. A rematch would undoubtedly pick up where the first fight left off and could potentially exceed the excitement of their initial meeting.

Both fighters have been on a quest for redemption following recent setbacks, making a rematch even more compelling. Royval, known for his aggressive fighting style and dynamic submissions, is eager to bounce back from his loss to the champion Alexandre Pantoja. On the other hand, Kara-France, a skilled striker with knockout power, is also looking to make a statement after his recent performances.

The timing for a rematch couldn't be better, as both fighters are in similar positions in their careers and are hungry to climb the ranks in the flyweight division. A second bout between Royval and Kara-France would not only settle the score between the two, but it could also have significant implications for the title picture in the flyweight division.