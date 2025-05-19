The UFC landscape is heating up once again as former middleweight champion Sean Strickland has officially called out welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad for a grudge match that promises fireworks. With both fighters recently coming off tough losses and currently without divisional gold, this potential showdown at 185 pounds could be the perfect storm of rivalry, redemption, and raw emotion.

Sean Strickland, who lost his middleweight title rematch to Dric Du Pis in February, has made it clear that his next move will not be a typical tune-up fight. Instead, he wants to settle a long-standing beef with Belal Muhammad, who himself lost the welterweight belt to Jack D Maddalena at UFC 315 earlier this month. The animosity between these two has been simmering for over a year, fueled by trash talk and personal jabs on both sides.

Strickland, known for his brash and unapologetic style, recently spoke to Helen Yee about the matchup, emphasizing the excitement and intensity it would bring. “Belal would be an exciting matchup,” Strickland said. “That would definitely be a fun one. Step up, man. This is the moment. You can finally step up, dude. All that trash talk you’ve done, we can make this fight a reality. You lost your belt. You got hit hard. I got hit hard too. We should get this fight going, Belal”

Sean Strickland wants Belal Muhammad next 👀 “Belal you should finally sack up, all that sh*t you talked man. We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt, you got f***ed up, I got f***ed up. We should make that fight happen Belal… He said he would [come up]. All that… pic.twitter.com/dVHPob7a0C — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

A Fight With More Than Just Pride on the Line

What makes this challenge even more compelling is Strickland’s call to “Do it for Palestine,” adding a layer of personal and political significance to the bout. This statement hints at deeper motivations beyond just settling scores inside the Octagon, potentially drawing in fans who appreciate fighters standing for causes they believe in.

Strickland’s challenge was not just a casual callout but a direct confrontation, labeling Muhammad a “coward” for not accepting the fight sooner. He underscored that both fighters have suffered setbacks and that now is the perfect time to clash. “All that trash he talks on like, I’m going to fight, I’m going to do, I’m going to down that – now it’s time to step up, you coward,” Strickland declared. “Do it for Palestine. I really want that fight. It would be a great one. It would be a fun one”.

What’s Next for Both Fighters?

Strickland’s camp has also dismissed rumors about a potential rematch with Israel Adesanya or a fight with Caio Borralho, suggesting that the Muhammad fight is the most logical and exciting next step. With both men currently without titles, a win here could catapult the victor back into title contention in either the middleweight or welterweight divisions.

Belal Muhammad, who has built a reputation as a tough, well-rounded fighter, has yet to respond publicly to Strickland’s challenge. But given the intensity of the callout and the history between the two, it seems unlikely he will back down, especially now more than ever after losing his UFC welterweight title.

Jack Della Maddalena rose to the occasion in Montreal, outclassing Belal Muhammad over five rounds to claim the UFC welterweight throne 👑 Watch the official #UFC315 fight highlights now ▶️ pic.twitter.com/niwJSyQiJV — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The MMA community has been buzzing about this potential grudge match since Strickland’s callout went public. The clash of styles, Strickland’s aggressive, no-nonsense approach against Muhammad’s calculated and technical game, promises an electrifying fight that could steal the show on any UFC card.

Moreover, the fight carries significant implications for the UFC’s matchmaking landscape. Both fighters have had their share of ups and downs, and a win here could set up a new title challenger or even a unification bout down the line. For the UFC, a Strickland vs. Muhammad fight is a marketing goldmine, combining personal drama, competitive stakes, and a narrative that resonates beyond the cage.

Sean Strickland’s callout of Belal Muhammad is more than just a typical UFC challenge, it’s a grudge match with history, heart, and high stakes. With both fighters eager to prove they still belong at the top, this fight could be a defining moment in their careers.

As the UFC community awaits Muhammad’s response, one thing is clear: the Octagon is about to get a lot more interesting. Whether this fight happens at 185 pounds or another weight class, fans should prepare for a battle fueled by pride, passion, and a desire to settle the score once and for all.

Stay tuned as this story develops-because when Sean Strickland calls out Belal Muhammad, the fight game listens.