In a fight that was equal parts nostalgia and nail-biting intensity, Joanne “JoJo” Wood capped off a storied MMA career with a hard-fought split decision win over Maryna Moroz at UFC 299. The bout, a rematch of their 2015 encounter, served as the Scottish warrior's final curtain call.
One of the cleanest spinning backfists you'll ever see courtesy of Joanne Wood in her retirement fight #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/6qMv4UpVBQ
— Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) March 9, 2024
From the opening bell, it was clear this wasn't merely a fight, but the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to combat sports. Wood and Moroz, both veterans of the cage, traded blows with an urgency that belied their years in the sport. Moroz's slick grappling, the weapon that secured her a submission win in their first meeting, was met with Wood's trademark tenacity.
Wood, known for her aggression and brawling style, pushed the pace. She relentlessly stalked Moroz, stinging her with powerful combinations. Moroz, ever the technician, countered with takedowns and submission attempts, threatening to end Wood's night early.
As the rounds wore on, the fight devolved into a grueling war of attrition. Both women were visibly exhausted, but neither was willing to yield an inch. The crowd at the Kaseya Center roared in appreciation, recognizing the heart and determination displayed on the canvas.
It was in the final moments of the third round that might have sealed the deal for Wood who landed a spinning backfist for the ages which rocked Moroz badly. Wood then poured it on Moroz trying to finish the fight but Moroz was able to stay in there to the final bell.
The final bell signaled a stalemate, the judges' decision the only way to determine a victor. When Bruce Buffer announced the split decision, the tension was palpable. In the end, Wood's relentless aggression and damaging strikes swayed the judges in her favor.
The roar of the crowd was matched only by Wood's emotional outpouring. Tears flowed freely as she was embraced by Moroz and her team. Joanne Wood's retirement marks the end of an era for women's MMA. A pioneer and a true warrior, her legacy is secure as one of the toughest and most beloved fighters to ever grace the Octagon.