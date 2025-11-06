ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 111: Gabriel Bonfim versus Randy Brown continues on the prelims with a fight between Hyder Amil and Jamall Emmers in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Amil-Emmers prediction and pick.

Hyder Amil (11-1) enters UFC Vegas 111 after suffering his first career loss, a first-round KO by Jose Delgado at UFC 317 that ended his undefeated streak. Before the setback, Amil went 3-0 in the UFC, including impressive TKO wins over JeongYeong Lee and Fernie Garcia, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Jamall Emmers.

Jamall Emmers (21-8) enters UFC Vegas 111 with split results in his most recent bouts, dropping a decision to Jack Jenkins last time out after defeating Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision. The proven veteran’s wrestling and striking remain his strengths as he comes into his fight this weekend against Hyder Amil.

Here are the UFC Vegas 111 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 111 odds: Hyder Amil-Jamall Emmers odds

Hyder Amil: -148

Jamall Emmers: +124

Over 2.5 Rounds: +150

Under 2.5 Rounds: -195

Why Hyder Amil will win

Last Fight: (L) Jose Delgado – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Hyder Amil’s rise through the UFC featherweight ranks has been defined by relentless pressure and finishing ability. Despite a recent KO setback, Amil’s high pace, willingness to bite down on the mouthpiece, and knack for finding openings make him a tough puzzle for any opponent—especially a veteran like Jamall Emmers.​

Amil’s offensive output is notable; he averages more significant strikes landed per minute than Emmers and has proven dangerous in both the clinch and from distance. His ability to mix up his striking with level changes keeps foes hesitant and often leads to defensive lapses he can exploit for fight-altering moments.​

Emmers’ experience and wrestling base can be neutralized if Amil forces him to fight off the back foot. By swarming early and often, Amil can overwhelm with combinations, limit Emmers’ timing on reactive shots, and pour on volume that scores with the judges.

If Amil sets the tempo from the opening bell and avoids the power counters, his pressure and aggression could help drown Emmers in exchanges. Expect Amil’s youthful energy and hunger to be the deciding factor, giving him the nod in an action-packed matchup this Saturday at UFC Vegas 111.​

Why Jamall Emmers will win

Last Fight: (W) Oban Elliott – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 12 (9 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jamall Emmers’ UFC experience and versatile skill set give him a strategic edge over the surging Hyder Amil at UFC Vegas 111. With over 25 professional fights, Emmers has faced a higher tier of competition and learned to adapt his approach round by round, displaying a polished blend of wrestling and striking.​

Emmers’ technical boxing—marked by sharp jabs and clean counters—allows him to disrupt forward pressure and punish overzealous chargers like Amil. If Amil rushes in with volume, Emmers can time reactive takedowns, slowing the pace and forcing the younger contender to fight off his back foot, where he is less comfortable.​

On the mat, Emmers’ wrestling acumen provides him with controlling positions and effective top pressure. By mixing feints and level changes, he can set up opportunities that open up ground-and-pound or threaten submissions, systematically breaking down Amil’s defenses.

Experience in close, three-round battles means Emmers won’t be rattled if he’s drawn into a high-tempo firefight. Expect Emmers to showcase his veteran savvy, blend his wrestling and striking, and stifle Amil’s offense for a clear-cut win as he looks to reassert himself in the UFC featherweight division this Saturday.​

Final Hyder Amil-Jamall Emmers prediction & pick

Hyder Amil’s explosive striking and high-volume approach make him a nightmare matchup for Jamall Emmers at UFC Vegas 111. With 6.8 significant strikes landed per minute and 57% accuracy, Amil consistently overwhelms opponents, especially inside the UFC Apex’s small cage that limits Emmers’ movement.​

Amil’s defensive grappling is another key advantage, boasting 81% takedown defense and a dangerous front-headlock submission threat any time Emmers shoots. Every failed takedown attempt by Emmers is an opportunity for Amil to keep it standing—and he has finished fights with his guillotine against wrestlers before.​

If Amil establishes his preferred high-tempo pace early, he can drown Emmers in striking exchanges and sap his cardio by forcing back-and-forth brawls. Amil’s ability to land in bunches, keep defenses guessing, and press through adversity gives him unique finishing ability in every round.

Expect Amil to keep the fight vertical, stuff Emmers’ takedowns, and win long exchanges with power shots and relentless combinations. With superior output and a style tailor-made for the short-cage firefight, Amil’s aggression and durability should earn him a statement win—either by late stoppage or dominant decision—this Saturday at UFC Vegas 111.​

Final Hyder Amil-Jamall Emmers Prediction & Pick: Hyder Amil (-148), Over 2.5 Rounds (+150)