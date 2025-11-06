ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 111: Gabriel Bonfim versus Randy Brown kicks off the prelims with a fight between Zachary Reese and Jackson McVey in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Reese-McVey prediction and pick.

Zachary Reese (9-2-0, 1 NC) enters UFC Vegas 111 , coming off a 51-second No Contest against Sedriques Dumas in September after an accidental foul. Before that, Reese scored a rapid 20-second KO over Julian Marquez in June. As he comes into his fight this weekend against Jackson McVey.

Jackson McVey (6-1) scored a TKO win over Mataeo Garner before suffering a first-round submission loss to Brunno Ferreira in his UFC debut. With all six pro wins coming by finish, “The Moose” looks to rebound as he comes into his fight this weekend against Zachary Reese.​

Here are the UFC Vegas 111 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 111 odds: Zachary Reese-Jackson McVey odds

Zachary Reese: -275

Jackson McVey: +235

Over 1.5 Rounds: +186

Under 1.5 Rounds: -220

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Zachary Reese will win

Last Fight: (L) Ateba Gautier – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 (3 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Zachary Reese’s explosive power and rapid finishing ability give him a critical edge over Jackson McVey at UFC Vegas 111. Reese’s recent fights prove he’s a threat from the opening bell, as seen in his 20-second KO of Julian Marquez and his overall 9-2 (1 NC) record.​

His knack for capitalizing on early momentum puts pressure on opponents before they can settle in. Unlike McVey, who is stepping in off a first-round submission loss in his UFC debut and still adapting to the Octagon’s intensity, Reese has already showcased composure against dependable competition.​

Reese’s striking accuracy and killer instinct have been hallmarks of his run, and his confidence appears unshaken despite the recent No Contest against Sedriques Dumas. McVey’s six-fight win streak pre-UFC came mostly against regional talent, and those early finishes won’t be as easy against elite strikers like Reese.​

Experience at the UFC level, especially in navigating the pressure and tempo of big events, matters—Reese holds that edge. Expect him to dictate range, force engagements on his terms, and test McVey’s chin early and often. Reese’s proven finishing ability gives him the clear upper hand going into this matchup.​

Why Jackson McVey will win

Article Continues Below

Last Fight: (L) Brunno Ferreira – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jackson McVey’s well-rounded skill set and relentless finishing instinct make him a dangerous test for Zachary Reese at UFC Vegas 111. Despite a tough UFC debut loss, McVey’s 6-1 record is built on dominant first-round wins, and he’s shown he can overwhelm opponents with both striking and submissions.​

His recent fights revealed sharp improvements in grappling, highlighted in his regional run where he notched several quick finishes, including an emphatic TKO of Mataeo Garner. That versatility is crucial against Reese, whose focus on early knockouts may leave him vulnerable on the mat if dragged out of his comfort zone.​

McVey’s ability to adapt under pressure means he could expose the gaps in Reese’s game during scrambles and clinch exchanges. If McVey can close distance and test Reese’s takedown defense, he has a real shot at dictating where the fight goes and imposing his own pace.​

Few have forced Reese to fight off his back, but McVey’s persistence could change that narrative. Provided McVey weathers the initial onslaught, his mix of aggression, conditioning, and submission threat gives him clear tools to pull off the upset this weekend.​

Final Zachary Reese-Jackson McVey prediction & pick

Zachary Reese takes this one at UFC Vegas 111 with a first or second-round finish. His proven striking power and lightning-quick finishing rate give him too much momentum heading into Saturday's bout.

McVey showed promise in his regional run, but stepping into the Octagon against elite competition is a different animal entirely. His UFC debut loss to Brunno Ferreira exposed gaps in his defensive wrestling that Reese can exploit if needed.

Reese's experience navigating high-level competition and his ability to stay composed under pressure separate him from McVey at this stage of their respective careers. While McVey's grappling could pose problems, Reese's striking should dominate the exchanges early and often.

The key factor is Reese's early pressure—he doesn't allow opponents to settle in or find their rhythm, which is exactly what McVey needs to succeed. If McVey gets dragged into a technical striking battle without establishing his wrestling game immediately, he'll be in serious trouble.

Look for Reese to come out aggressive, find his shot within the first two rounds, and secure another impressive victory. McVey will gain valuable experience, but Reese's elite finishing ability and fight IQ make him the clear favorite this weekend.​

Final Zachary Reese-Jackson McVey Prediction & Pick: Zachary Reese (-275), Under 1.5 Rounds (-220)