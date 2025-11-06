ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 11: Gabriel Bonfim versus Randy Brown continues on the prelims with a fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the women's bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bueno Silva-Cavalcanti prediction and pick.

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-5-1, 1 NC) enters UFC Vegas 111 looking to rebound from back-to-back losses, most recently dropping a unanimous decision to Jasmine Jasudavicius. A dangerous submission specialist, Silva aims to return to form as she comes into his fight this weekend against Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (9-1) has surged up the bantamweight ranks, entering UFC Vegas 111 on a four-fight UFC win streak. Known for strong striking and composure, Cavalcanti looks to keep building momentum as he comes into his fight this weekend against Mayra Bueno Silva.

Here are the UFC Vegas 111 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 111 odds: Mayra Bueno Silva-Jacqueline Cavalcanti odds

Mayra Bueno Silva: +210

Denise Gomes: -258

Over 2.5 Rounds: -425

Under 2.5 Rounds: +300

Why Mayra Bueno Silva will win

Last Fight: (L) Jasmine Jasudavicius – DEC

Last 5: 1-3, 1 NC

Finishes: 8 (1 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Mayra Bueno Silva’s advantage over Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 111 centers on her high-level submission skills and finishing instinct. With six submission victories in her career, Bueno Silva boasts a dangerous guard and a rapid transition game that can quickly capitalize on even a brief lapse.​

Cavalcanti’s striking is slick, but her ground defense has yet to be tested against someone as aggressive with submissions as Silva. If Bueno Silva can close the distance and bring the fight to the mat, her jiu-jitsu could easily turn the bout in her favor, threatening with armbars and chokes from multiple angles.

Bueno Silva’s own striking is often underrated, as she applies forward pressure and mixes kicks with hard right hands. Her willingness to absorb damage and keep moving forward sometimes makes her hard to back up, creating scramble opportunities for her grappling.

After losing to top contenders in her last two appearances, Silva is motivated to reestablish herself as a finishing threat at bantamweight. Expect her to push the pace, force Cavalcanti into clinch and grappling exchanges, and seize an opportunistic finish if the fight goes to the ground this Saturday at UFC Vegas 111.​

Why Denise Gomes will win

Last Fight: (W) Julia Avila – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti brings a fast-rising pedigree and powerful kickboxing to her UFC Vegas 111 clash with Mayra Bueno Silva. With four consecutive UFC victories, including dominant performances against tough opponents, Cavalcanti’s striking output and composure in the pocket set her apart in the division.​

Bueno Silva’s submission game is a threat, but Cavalcanti has demonstrated excellent takedown defense and effective scrambles to keep fights standing. By maintaining range and using her reach advantage, she can neutralize Silva’s grappling advances and pepper her with sharp combinations on the feet.

Cavalcanti’s fight IQ has improved with every outing—she adjusts tactics mid-fight and punishes mistakes rather than chasing finishes recklessly. Against Silva, this measured style allows Cavalcanti to avoid risky exchanges on the mat while controlling tempo and forcing Silva to fight at an uncomfortable distance.

Momentum plays a big role, and Cavalcanti rides into this bout with growing confidence after recent high-level victories. If she commands the center, manages distance, and dictates the pace, look for Cavalcanti to outstrike and outlast Bueno Silva, widening the gap on the scorecards with crisp boxing en route to another signature win this Saturday at UFC Vegas 111.​

Final Mayra Bueno Silva-Jacqueline Cavalcanti prediction & pick

Saturday’s matchup between Mayra Bueno Silva and Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Vegas 111 presents a classic striker-versus-grappler dynamic. Cavalcanti comes in riding serious momentum, landing 5.7 significant strikes per minute and using her 4-inch reach advantage to control distance against most bantamweights.​

Bueno Silva’s path relies on her dangerous submission game—she averages 1.5 submission attempts per fifteen minutes and is the more active grappler, with a takedown success rate nearly double that of Cavalcanti. If she can close the distance and force clinch or ground exchanges, her finishing ability remains a wildcard.​

However, Cavalcanti has displayed strong takedown defense, stopping 84% of her opponents’ tries and using smart footwork to keep striking at range. Her greater defensive prowess—absorbing just 3.3 significant strikes per minute and defending 70% of incoming shots—makes her a tough target, especially for an opponent like Bueno Silva who sometimes struggles in protracted striking battles.​

Expect Cavalcanti to dictate tempo, frustrate Bueno Silva with volume striking, and pull away on the scorecards if she avoids the submission trap. The slight edge goes to Cavalcanti’s youth, reach, and technical cage control as she looks to earn a unanimous decision victory this Saturday in Las Vegas.​

Final Mayra Bueno Silva-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick: Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-258), Over 2.5 Rounds (-425)